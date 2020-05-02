WILMINGTON — The Wilmington Board of Selectmen has voted unanimously to move town elections to June 20.
According to Town Clerk Tina Touma-Conway, the election, which contains no contested positions, will have both in-person and mail-in voting options. Residents can vote by mail as either an absentee or an early voter.
“Hopefully the vast majority of people who vote in this election will do so by mail,” she said.
Touma-Conway briefed the board on steps the town would take to protect both residents and poll workers. These include social distancing measures at voting locations, including having a single staff member at check-in and check-out tables, a sanitization protocol for commonly touched surfaces, and spaced-out, outdoor lines for those waiting to vote.
Additionally, she noted that the town’s usual pool of election workers contains many individuals in higher-risk categories for contracting COVID-19. As such, she stated that the town would look into recruiting members of less vulnerable populations to assist. This could include reaching out to the Rotary Club or the National Honor Society to find high school students on summer vacation.
There are a series of ancillary dates necessary for adherence to a June 20 election date. This includes a requirement that the election warrant be posted 20 days prior, by June 1, and that the last day to register to vote by 10 days prior, June 10. Typically the last day to register is 20 days prior, but has been moved up due to special legislation. Campaign finance reports are due June 12.
The town is also working on community outreach, including press releases for media outlets, a possible public service announcement through WCTV, and potentially outreach via resident email.
“There are certainly a lot of moving pieces that need to be looked at,” said Touma-Conway. “No more moving pieces involved in a regular election, but different ones.”
Town officials were planning to discuss on Wednesday, April 28 whether Town Meeting, currently scheduled for June 27, would also be moved. Town Manager Jeff Hull said he would like to see the meeting held as late as necessary to ensure a safe situation for attendees.
“Hopefully the time buys us the situation where the virus starts to drop off,” Hull said.
