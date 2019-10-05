In late June 1933, five tons of food was delivered to Thompson’s Grove in Wilmington. It was all for one event.
Thompson’s was a popular place back then. Silver Lake was a resort popular with Boston folks. Many Wilmington families are descended from people who first came to town for a vacation or to attend a weekend event.
Thompson’s Grove hosted many groups such as fraternal organizations, veterans, city groups, company picnics. There would be athletic events, boxing and wrestling matches. Of course there would be dancing, beauty contests and parties. Sometimes things would get out of hand, and the police would be called.
The five tons of food, though, was not for any of those groups. On June 25, 1933, there was a gathering of the United States Fat Men’s Club.
One might guess the primary activity of the day. The eating contest was won by a Boston postal worker, Harry Westall, who put away 20 pounds of turkey, along with most anything else in sight. Westall was said to carry $100 bills in his vest pocket. He would wager that $100 that he could eat more than 10 people combined.
Westall sat down at 1 p.m. and unbuttoned his vest. Two platters of turkey made a nice appetizer, along with two platters of potatoes and peas. Various other platters continued to disappear all afternoon. From time to time, he would adjust his belt and his vest kept receding to the sides of his torso.
Shortly after 5 p.m. he pushed back his chair and said he was finished. There no before-and-after weights recorded, but Westall was in the “over 300” category.
Westall, though, was not the feature attraction. That billing went to “Mountain Man” Dean, a pro wrestler from Georgia who later appeared in several movies.
“Mountain Man” anchored the winning tug-of-war team of eight men with a total weight of 2,205 pounds. “Mountain Man” Dean clocked in at 315.
One might expect that with such a group, there would be no athletic competition. That would be wrong. There were two 100-yard dashes, one for men under 250 pounds, another one for over 250, won by “Mountain Man.” There was also a bag race. “Mountain Man” Jr. won the bag race for children.
Thompson’s Grove was run by the Claude Thompson family. Claude Thompson was a veteran of the Spanish-American War who probably owed his life to a drunken night in Norfolk, Virginia. He was in a Marine contingent on the U.S.S. Maine, which sailed from New York in 1898, bound for Cuba. Thompson and several other men went ashore in Norfolk and were arrested for drunkeness. The Maine sailed without them. Shortly after arriving in Havana harbor, the ship blew up. The explosion hit about where Thompson and other Marines would have been been.
Thompson’s Grove was hosting events as early as 1909, when the Gowing Family Association held its reunion there. In 1911, the Italian Society of the North End picnic attracted a thousand people.
The area around Silver Lake was originally settled by Jeames Thompson, no relation, in the early 1700s. He built the house at the top of the hill, now the corner of Glen Road and Harnden Street. Thompson also built a mill on Lubbers Brook, just upstream from Glen Road.
The property was sold about 1833 to Henry Harnden, a grandson of Col. Joshua Harnden, he of the tavern. Henry died in 1871, after which the mill, farmhouse and land on the north side of Harnden Street were sold to a speculator named Pickering. He in turn sold it to the Union Ice Company.
The land south of Harnden Street that became Thompson’s Grove remained in the Harnden family until 1886, when it was sold at auction to John Carter. Three days later, he sold it to Mary Sweetser. In 1982, Alvin Phelps bought it. The ownership at this point becomes unclear, but there was a Hattie Phelps Thompson involved.
Claude Thompson Jr. sold the property to Manuel J. Barry in 1947, who sold it to the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Boston in 1958. A year later, it became the site of St. Dorothy’s Church.
