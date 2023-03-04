WILMINGTON — As the nomination period for the annual town election continues for another week, there is a possibility that this year could turn out to be yet another uncontested election.
Nomination papers have been and continue to be available for interested potential candidates to retrieve from the Town Clerk’s Office since Jan. 3, 2023. And those who wish to be on the ballot must return their nomination papers, with the required amount of signatures, on March 3, which is next Friday.
As of now, the only candidate who has returned their nomination papers has been incumbent Jennifer R Bryson, running for the School Committee. Potential opposing candidates as of now include incumbent Melissa D Plowman.
In the race for the Select Board, incumbent Gary B DePalma pulled papers to run for another term. Newcomer Mark D Nelson also pulled papers for the Select Board.
Finally, for the Wilmington Housing Authority, newcomer Louis Cimigalia IV pulled papers for potential candidacy.
The elections are being held on April 22, 2023. Voting will take place from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., at various designated voting precinct locations.
Precincts one, two and three will be voting at the Boutwell School, on 17 Boutwell St, and precincts four, five and six will vote at the Town Hall, on 121 Glen Road.
Those who are unsure of what district they will vote in can check on the Precinct Map on the Wilmington MA website.
Additionally, on the Wilmington MA website are absentee voting applications as well as instructions on how to complete said forms, as well as application information for voting by mail.
According to the site, signed vote by mail or absentee ballot applications can be mailed to the town clerk at townclerk@wilmingtonma.gov.
Voters may also check their registration on the Wilmington MA website. And information for newly eligible residents on how to register to vote is available. Those who still need to register in time for the annual town election must do so before April 12 in order to participate in this year’s race.
Any resident interested in running is encouraged to pull and return nomination papers before the March 3 deadline. Annual town elections, as small as they may seem at first glance, are important to the development and structure of their town and state. Change begins at a local level, and residents are encouraged to be the change they want to see in their community.
