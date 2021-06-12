On a Saturday afternoon in the early 70s, I went into the gas station in North Wilmington. It was always a friendly sort of place. Doug, one of the owners, asked me if I was doing anything. No, just hanging around.
He reached into his shirt pocket and pulled out $50. Could you go into Boston and bail out Paul. He’s in Charles Street jail.
This did not involve any serious crime and Doug was just helping out a goofy neighborhood kid. Paul’s shenanigans were always playful.
I’d known Paul Castaldo since he was about eight. His brothers had an afternoon paper route and would pick up the papers at the North Wilmington depot. Paul would tag along. They would poke wired into the coin mechanism of the tonic machine. If ever he was able to get a bottle of grape soda, he’d soon have most of it down the front of his t-shirt.
Paul had landed in jail after a fender-bender in Revere. A large bag of weed was found under his front seat. Since Revere is in Suffolk County, he landed in Charles Street.
So with Doug’s $50 in my pocket, I drove to Boston with a friend. In the jailhouse lobby, we were told the bail was $2,000. We’d need to get a bondsman. A phone call revealed that no bondsman would come to the jail for such a low fee. But if we waited, one would come in for a more lucrative case.
The lobby, like the jail itself, was a grimy, forbidding place. There was a shielded service window in one wall with a pass-through below it. There were a few seats, a set of lockers, and one door into the jail itself. A fat old tailless tortise-shell tomcat sat on a windowsill in the sun.
So we waited, watching the tomcat wash his paws.
“This is one of the most broken-out-of-jails in the U.S.,” I said to Dennis.
It is an imposing granite structure on the corner of Cambridge and Charles streets near the Mass. General Hospital. At the time, there was a roast beef sandwich shop next door. Today, the 170-year-old structure is part of a hotel, strangely enough called the Liberty Hotel.
Finally a bondsman came in. After he finished with his first client, we gave him the $50 fee and took care of the paperwork to bail out Paul. It would take several minutes for a guard to bring Paul down to the door.
We were still waiting when warning horns started blaring. Two men had jumped over the wall. Guards ran out the door into the lobby. One yanked open a locker and took out a pistol. Two others grabbed rifles that were issued through the pass-through at the service window. They ran out the front door, brandishing the guns.
The escapees’ freedom was short-lived. One of them had broken his ankle as he dropped from the wall onto Fruit Street. They were brought back into the jail.
Just as Paul came out the door into the lobby, there was a loud announcement, “The jail lobby is now closed. Everyone must leave the lobby.”
Almost like a scene from Mission Impossible, we exited the jail with Paul. All that was missing was the theme music and a walk-in van.
A few weeks later, I was at my friend Eddie’s house and we heard a Volkswagen horn. We went outside and there was Paul in a bright blue VW. Lawyer Tim Kane’s old VW was easily recognized by its color.
“You idiot!” yelled Eddie. “Timmy Kane’s the one person keeping you out of jail and you just stole his car!”
“It’s okay,” said Paul. “He won’t miss it.”
Paul was just out joyriding.
Paul eventually got a job in a large machine shop. On his first day there, he casually put his hand on a vertical pipe just before a heavy press came down on it. He lost an index finger.
A local attorney took his case and Paul was awarded $3,000. Paul took the money and bought a little MG roadster. For a few months, he went buzzing around town in the little brown car, waving to his friends.
Then one day, I was driving by the gas station. Eddie waved me down and asked me if I’d seen Paul’s car. No, I hadn’t. Why?
Just go down to his house and look.
So I drove to his parents’ house, and there in the driveway was a pile of junk. Some of the parts looked like they came from Paul’s little car.
I went back and asked Eddie what had happened.
He said Paul had come to him and said the car was running rough. Eddie listened to it and told Paul he should change the spark plugs.
Paul was apparently “O-C,” meaning he was obsessive-compulsive. He took out the spark plugs and kept on going. Before long, all he had was a pile of parts, with no clue about how to put them back together.
Paul was eventually able to put his life “back together.” He went west, fell in love, started a t-shirt business and had 20 years of happiness. He died in Los Angeles in 2013 at the age of 62.
