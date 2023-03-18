WILMINGTON — With the deadline for nomination papers passed, the ballot for the upcoming annual town election is being finalized and the process is moving forward.
The following is the updated list of potential candidates as of March 7, 2023.
In the race for the Select Board, incumbent Gary DePamla took out nomination papers and returned them with just over 50 signatures. Newcomer James DeFeo also pulled and returned nomination papers with over 80 signatures. Newcomer Mark Nelson previously pulled papers but it was not reported that they were returned.
In the race for the Wilmington School Committee, incumbent Jennifer R Bryson pulled and returned nomination papers, garnering over 60 signatures. Additionally, newcomer Michael Mercaldi took out and returned papers with over 100 signatures. Incumbent Melissa Plowman pulled nomination papers but it was not reported that they were returned.
Finally, newcomer candidate Louis Cimaglia IV is running unopposed for the Wilmington Housing Authority, as he returned his nomination papers, gathering almost 60 signatures.
The next upcoming deadline for the election is the deadline to register to vote. For those who need to register to vote and want to do so in time for the annual town election, they must do so by April 12 at 5 p.m.
Links to register to vote and to check voting registration are available on the Wilmington MA website.
For those voting by mail, they must send in their application to do so by April 17 at 5 p.m., and must have their completed ballot in the Town Hall by 8 p.m. on election day.
The forms for absentee voting, vote by mail and the instructions for voting by mail are also available on the Wilmington MA website.
Finally, the annual town election will be held on April 22, 2023. Voting will take place in various polling locations between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m.
The polling locations for precincts 1, 2,and 3 will be at the Boutwell School, and precincts 4, 5, and 6 will be voting at Town Hall. Those who are unsure of what district they fall in can check the Precinct Map located on the Wilmington MA Website.
As the election cycle for 2023 continues, it is important for residents to continue to stay updated and participate in local elections and affairs, as the change one wants to see in their communities begins on a local level.
