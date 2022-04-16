WILMINGTON — On Friday, April 1, Kevin Francis of Haverhill was found guilty of negligent operation of a motor vehicle, in regards to the 2018 Billerica crash that eventually killed State Trooper Thomas Devlin, a Wilmington resident.
Originally following Devlin’s death in 2020, Francis was charged with vehicular homicide. Last month, the charge was dropped following the state medical examiner finding the cause of death to be rooted in a combination of brain disease and blunt force injuries.
Devlin was on Route 3 in Billerica, conducting a routine traffic stop on July 26, 2018 when he was hit by Francis. After being pinned between Francis’ vehicle and the stopped car, Devlin suffered from brain injuries in addition to substantial injuries to his lower body. He passed away on Sept. 3, 2020 as a result of his injuries, after undergoing numerous surgeries.
Becoming a state trooper in 1985, Devlin served as an officer with the Massachusetts State Police for 35 years. He is survived by his widow, Nancy Devlin, as well as four children: sons Matthew and Paul, and daughters Rachel and Hannah.
Hundreds attended Devlin’s funeral services in September of 2020. Notable attendees included Governor Charlie Baker, as well as many law enforcement officers from the surrounding areas.
Francis was convicted in Lowell District Court, with his full sentence consisting of two years with 18 months to serve, with balance suspended until April 4, 2025. He will receive credit for four days in jail. Additionally, he will receive a 60 day license suspension in combination with three years of probation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.