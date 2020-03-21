WILMINGTON — The Wilmington Board of Selectmen unanimously voted on March 9 to approve the flying of the Donate Life flag over Town Hall in honor of April being National Organ Donor Month.
Michael Murphy was present to advocate for organ donation, and New England Donor Services.
“The flag reminds citizens they can help those in need of organ transplants and tissue transplants and they can save the lives of some, and improve the quality of other people,” said Murphy.
Murphy stated that the number of available donors in the state has increased by 18 percent in recent years. Residents can choose to be a donor as they apply for their driver’s license.
“The message of awareness is so important,” said Murphy. “It’s become a widespread practice among communities in Massachusetts.”
Members of the board thanked Murphy for his work.
“You’re raising awareness for a very good cause, and one that doesn’t get a lot of attention sometimes,” said Selectman Jonathan Eaton.
“I think it’s honorable, I think it’s amazing, it’s such an act of love for families who have to make that difficult decision,” said Selectman Jomarie O’Mahony.
“The work you do is tremendous, that 18 percent increase is outstanding,” said Selectman Kevin Caira.
“It means a lot to a lot of folks, and you’re making everybody aware of it, and it just goes to show the character of you as a human being,” added Selectman Michael McCoy.
