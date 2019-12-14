WILMINGTON — On Monday Dec. 16, the Wilmington Elderly Services Commission will make their case for a new senior center at the Board of Selectmen meeting. The commission is likely to formally request an article be placed on the 2020 Town Meeting warrant to at least fund a feasibility study for a new senior center.
This push for a new senior center comes after months of planning for action, beginning with talk at an August Elderly Services Commission meeting, where Audrey Reed read a speech making a case for a new building. Back in October, the Wilmington selectmen, joined by the School, Finance, and Facilities Master Plan committees, began discussions regarding the Facilities Master Plan.
This plan includes revamping or replacing many town buildings, including the Wildwood and Boutwell schools, Town Hall, and the Buzzell Senior Center. At the meaning, members of the public advocated for a new senior center, arguing that now was the time to build it.
More recently, the commission spoke of the need for a new senior center at their meeting back on Nov. 21. This meeting was attended by several members of local government, including members of the selectmen, as well as State Representative Dave Robertson among others.
The need for more physical space is one of the primary reasons behind the push for the new facility. According to Commissioner Robin Theodos, the Facilities Master Plan states that a minimum of 14,000 square feet is recommended for a building of the senior center’s nature. The Buzzell Senior Center currently has 8,308 square feet.
The commission states that this small size prevents the center from expanding their programs, as well as being able to serve their constituents to the extent at which they would like to. Additionally, the current building has many physical issues, including potential asbestos in the walls, no sprinkler system, unusable downstairs, drainage pipes in poor condition, and electrical systems that are not up to current code.
If an article is placed on the Town Meeting warrant, it will come to vote at the next Town Meeting in the spring.
The Elderly Services Commission will make their case for the new senior center at the Board of Selectmen meeting on Monday, Dec. 16. The meeting will be held at Town Hall at 7 p.m.
