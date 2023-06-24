WILMINGTON — Wildwood MSBA project design firm Dore + Whittier and Owner’s Project Manager SMMA presented to the School Committee during their meeting last Wednesday night for the committee to vote on a possible addition of grade configurations to be considered.
Superintendent Dr. Glenn Brand started by reminding the committee they presented at a multi-board meeting on May 31 introducing some new potential grade configurations for the project including pre-kindergarten through grade 4, both on the north side and the whole district, and pre-k through grade 5 for the entire district.
He noted that this update was the same presentation given to all four of the boards afterwards — the Select Board, Finance Committee, School Committee, and Wildwood School Building Committee.
Dore + Whittier representative Don Walter shared the MSBA communicated to them they would consider a district-wide pre-k through grade 5 school, but only cover the financial obligations of a school holding 755 students. They determined a pre-k through grade 4 school would be off the table.
The configurations already approved were for pre-k and kindergarten only, pre-k through grade 3, and pre-k through grade 5, all only on the north side of town. The project would consider repairs, additions, or renovations to the existing schools along with creating a new school from scratch.
Chair David Ragsdale asked how the MSBA would calculate their reimbursement for 755 students toward a larger school, given that it doesn’t cost exactly twice as much money to build a school for twice as many students.
Walter replied there may be a need for two gymnasiums, two administration offices, and more special education space, among other items, which could equate to literally doubling the size of the 755 student school.
Jay Samaha asked if they were aware of school districts who had been through this situation with the MSBA already. Walter said he knew of situations where districts had made requests to change what was initially approved by the MSBA.
Jason Boone added that he knew of situations where pieces of the project didn’t align with the MSBA guidelines, so the district opted to pay for those themselves.
Walter went on to explain that they needed to make the request by June 27 in order to give the MSBA board time to meet and consider it. If approved, they would be able to resume the feasibility study in November in order to occupy by September of 2029. Otherwise, the current projection would have visioning done in late September and occupancy would be by fall 2028.
Brand confirmed that the Wildwood School, along with school consolidation, are two priorities for this building project. He said he saw this as a logical step to take to improve teaching and learning conditions for over six small and problematic elementary schools. However, he also said voting to add this option wouldn’t remove Wilmington from the MSBA program.
M.J. Byrnes said she was hesitant to support and not interested in the option of a district-wide pre-k through grade 5 school. The troubles in her mind included the lack of space in town, traffic patterns, and infrastructure. She said she would like to see the town ensure that they create a similar project on the other side of town to mirror this new school and make the schools a priority.
Walter responded saying that the chances of getting back into the MSBA program for a similar school on the other side of town were small, and a separate project would forgo any cost savings. However, they only wanted to present the boards with all of the facts and give their expertise.
Stephen Turner asked if the visioning process could still include the town’s vision for all six elementary schools. The Dore + Whittier representatives said they knew the decision for this project would impact the whole town, hopefully in a positive way.
Samaha pointed out that the town’s elementary buildings being over 50 years old makes them a very expensive problem to be dealt with. He said he was disappointed not to see the town explore this new option, even though he thought there probably would be traffic and space issues.
“I think it’s irresponsible not to explore it, but at the same time I know we need the support of the Select Board and the Finance Committee who both voted against going back [to the MSBA],” he continued.
Dr. Jenn Bryson said she wished she had more information in order to vote on the new option. She shared how she’s seen projects of this size work, but she could be convinced that it won’t with more context.
Jesse Fennelly also said that he was leaning against the addition, though he was disappointed to miss out on the insight.
Dore + Whittier restated they just wanted to present the town with options and be able to study this as a possible solution. However, they said the town could still solve all building issues at once by undergoing their own project on the other side of town.
Ragsdale said the appeal of the option where the MSBA would only fund up to what they originally agreed had been reduced, as the tradeoff of a year lost in the timeline wouldn’t necessarily be worth the ability to study a project that a lot of residents didn’t seem to want.
Select Board Chair Gary DePalma spoke up as a public comment claiming that the space required for this size project would be between 20 and 25 acres, which he said the town does not have.
The committee voted to stay the course with five votes for and two against. The votes against were from Byrnes and Bryson.
Boone previewed the visioning process where they’d engage with students, parents, faculty, staff, administration, seniors, and members of the town staff and elected boards. The group would ideally have 30-40 members for four total sessions to cover topics of district-wide planning, learning and teaching, overall planning, and individual space planning.
The sessions would be between two and four hours each. Boone shared examples of results from pre-vious visioning sessions. Dore + Whittier would document what comes out of the sessions and synthesize it for leadership and the school building committee to use.
They would evaluate and give opinions including all grade configurations and versions of updates: renovations, new buildings or additions. This would also include discussion of cost, but more keeping in mind the high, medium, and low-cost options.
The district would have full license to decide based on the most educationally appropriate and cost-effective solution identified.
Turner asked if they could make extra special education spaces in order to teach more special education students in district than they currently can accommodate. Boone replied the MSBA is incredibly supportive of special education programming, and they had rarely chosen not to participate in funding extra spaces.
Brand advised that they’d aim to have participants and dates ready on Sept. 1 to get the visioning process underway.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.