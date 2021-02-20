WILMINGTON — The race for the two open School Committee seats is no longer uncontested, as Emily Irving has pulled nomination papers. Her contestants are incumbent candidates Mary Jane Byrnes and David Ragsdale.
If elected, Byrnes, Ragsdale or Irving would be serving for three years on the School Committee.
Pulling papers for the single Board of Selectmen seat is incumbent Jonathan Eaton. As of now, he is uncontested in his race. Eaton is currently chairman of the board.
Eaton would serve for another three years on the board if elected.
Charles Fiore Jr. has pulled papers for the seat on the Shawsheen Tech School Committee. He is not an incumbent candidate and is running uncontested so far. If elected, Fiore would serve three years on the committee.
No papers have been pulled for either the Town Moderator position or the open seat on the Wilmington Housing Authority.
As a reminder, those interested in running for any of these positions should contact the Town Clerk for more information, and candidates must submit papers with 50 valid signatures by March 5, 2021 in order to be certified as a candidate, and considered for election.
The last day for newly eligible voters to register in time to participate in this year’s annual election is Monday, April 5.
Voting will take place on April 24, 2021, between the hours of 8 a.m. - 8 p.m. Those voting will report to their precinct polling station. Information on where each precinct is voting can be found on the Town of Wilmington website.
Those voting absentee should visit the Town of Wilmington website for more information on the process of requesting an absentee ballot.
As April 24 draws closer, eligible citizens must remember to practice safety when voting in person, such as wearing a mask, using hand sanitizer, and practicing social distancing.
