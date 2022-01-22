WILMINGTON — The School Start Time Committee presented several potential change options from their research to the School Committee last Wednesday night. The presenters included Assistant Superintendent Paul Ruggiero, Transportation Coordinator Lisa Faretra, Shawsheen Assistant Principal Kevin Welch, and Health & Physical Education Liaison Laura Stinson.
Superintendent Dr. Glenn Brand started by saying that this had been an area of interest in the strategic plan. He gave context saying that according to research, young adolescents need more sleep in the morning, so it’s better to have school start later in the day. He also mentioned that a number of other districts in the Middlesex League have changed their start times accordingly.
The presentation went into further detail about adolescent sleep schedules. They explained that adolescents have changing sleeping patterns. They established that teenagers have more difficulty falling asleep earlier and need to sleep later into the morning.
According to research, students get more sustained sleep if they can sleep in later.
“Experts in the field have said that adolescents starting school at 8 a.m. or later has health and academic benefits,” the presenters said.
They even maintained that having extra sleep in the morning makes a difference, even if it allows students to stay up later.
However, considering changing school start times also meant looking at its effects. The factors they considered included pressure on families, financial considerations, athletics, and after-school availability of high school students.
They mentioned only three districts in the Middlesex League haven’t changed their start times for older students to later: Wakefield, Wilmington and Woburn.
Transportation Coordinator Lisa Faretra went on to say that their ideal scenario would be one where no students have to be at the bus stop in the morning before 7 a. m. Currently, some students get picked up as early as 6:40 a.m. The target start time for older students would be between 7:50 and 8:30 a.m.
They would also want to keep the school day the same number of hours. With these conditions, the committee at first looked at 11 scenarios for changes before they narrowed those down to five.
The first scenario would make the least impact, with all school start times simply pushed back 20 minutes. The second scenario would consider starting all intermediate schools at the same time, followed by the middle school and high school, and then kindergarten and elementary. This would not require extra busses, but it would have an impact on CARES and extend elementary routes.
The third scenario would let elementary schools start first, followed by intermediate, then the middle school, then kindergarten, and the high school last. This would affect both after school sports and CARES, because some of their staff comes from high school students. The fourth scenario would keep the middle school starting first, then the Shawsheen, the West Intermediate, the Boutwell, Woburn street, the North Intermediate, the Wildwood, and the high school last. The same impacts would be made on after school sports and CARES.
The final scenario would have the middle school start first, then the high school, then kindergarten, and finally all elementary schools. This would not have any CARES impact but involve adding six more buses, since all of the town’s elementary students would need to get to school at the same time.
The next steps for the committee were to raise awareness and engage feedback. They’d be doing community outreach through February school vacation. After that, they’ll report their findings from the community and hope to get a decision from the School Committee by April 13.
Brand commented about the intricacy of the impacts to transportation. He shared that they primarily excluded scenarios requiring more busses due mostly to cost — $70,000 per bus per year.
“This could be implemented as soon as next year if there’s a scenario we want to move forward with,” he continued.
One concern voiced by School Committee member M.J. Byrnes was about students arriving home too late in the afternoon. However, the committee ensured them that they were looking at increasing route efficiency and making sure students get picked up as soon as school gets out.
David Ragsdale asked how they would reach out to staff about the proposed changes. The committee told them that they would send out a faculty and community survey.
Ragsdale also reiterated how complicated all of these scenarios and changes are.
“We think that the tradeoffs we’re making right now are worse than other choices. We’re used to what we have now, so any change is going to change some adjustment,” he said.
Byrnes also asked about bus ridership, to which Faretra said that 90-95 percent of students who register are riding the bus.
Jay Samaha said he appreciated the potential options while also advocating for no significant effects on CARES.
“I hope that we can stand behind this and that the community stands behind this as well,” he said.
After soliciting feedback, the School Start Time Committee would return to the School Committee on March 9.
