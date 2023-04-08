WILMINGTON —During their meeting on Monday, March 27, the Wilmington Select Board returned from executive session discussing multi-district litigation strategy against manufacturers and distributors of opioids to receive a number of memos and requests for the use of public spaces.
Communications that night came in from a law firm on behalf of a revocable trust request along with various department heads and town officials. Bowditch & Dewey, LLP Representative Kristin Shirahama wrote on behalf of Adele C. Passmore detailing a revocable trust to be given in the amount of $5,000 for the Wilmington Council of the Arts and $25,000 to the Harnden Tavern Museum for exhibit space.
Select Board Chair Judy O’Connell asked Town Manager Jeff Hull if they would follow typical protocol and reply to Bowditch & Dewey, LLP with gratitude for the trusts. Hull responded in the affirmative.
DPW Director Jamie Magaldi wrote to the board describing the allocations and current expenditures of ARPA funds so far. Out of $5.5 million allocated for the replacement of the Woburn Street water main from Lowell Street to Woburn Street, they had spent $68,000 so far on engineering services and were developing the scope of work. The original allocation for stormwater cache basin improvements of $1 million had been lowered to $206,000, none of which would be expended until later this year at the earliest.
$32,908 out of $44,000 for water supply screening and life cycle cost analysis had been expended. They’d also spent $1,500 out of the total $50,000 for grant administration and $46,000 out of $50,000 for brand and marketing.
There was still $300,000 set aside for the acquisition of drainage, utility, and infrastructure easements; $450,000 for the Lubbers Brook replacement; $100,000 redirected from grant administration and contact tracing to purchase a playground to be put at the middle school; and $300,000 allocated for façade and streetscape improvements to be spent.
O’Connell asked if there were any concerns about meeting the deadline for the money to be obligated. Hull replied that he didn’t have any concerns that the town could obligate the money ahead of the deadline.
School Superintendent Dr. Glenn Brand sent two memos regarding the MSBA project for the new Wildwood School and the interim Wildwood project at the middle school. He described a meeting with the MSBA designer selection panel where the town suggested two firms for interviews, and MSBA followed this input.
Hull confirmed that they recommended not bringing the third firm for interviews. Brand’s other memo said that the work to be done at the middle school — converting an office space into girls’ and boys’ restroom for Wildwood students — would be completed over 10 weeks during the summer and hopefully be finished by early September.
Assistant Town Manager Susan Inman wrote regarding the transition plan for the library director as they search for a replacement for Christina Stewart. This involves posting the job opportunity in April, reviewing applications and conducting interviews in June, providing a recommendation in July, and hopefully bringing the candidate on board in September.
Director of Planning and Conservation Valerie Gingrich informed the board via memo that the town’s subsidized housing inventory hit the 10 percent mark as of the comprehensive permit filed for 100 West St. adding 132 units to total 891. Before that, 79 Nichols St. was able to submit to the Zoning Board of Appeals and will be allowed to go through review, but Princeton Properties and Jefferson Road won’t be able to do the same.
Recreation Director Brett Sawin notified the board of various summer programs such as the Playground Program, Toys for Tots, Kids Club, and the opening of Town Beach for the summer. He mentioned that the town would reimburse any potential lifeguards needing training if they go through the class at the Shawsheen Tech.
They approved requests to conduct the Memorial Day Parade on May 29 at 10 a.m., to hold car washes on behalf of WHS Boys Lacrosse Booster Club on May 28 and the WHS Football Touchdown Club on June 11, and the use of the Swain Green for various WML programs. They also approved the signing of the license for the Wilmington Farmers Market.
Under announcements, O’Connell mentioned the recent Eagle Scout project reveal success. She also noted that the Wilmington Little League Opening Day Parade would be on April 22.
The Salute to Service went out to Eileen Jordan for her service in the US Air Force and receipt of several medals.
The next meeting will be on April 24 at 7 p.m.
