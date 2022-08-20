WILMINGTON — Recently, Wilmington High School received a positive and uplifting “face lift” thanks to two recent WHS graduates.
As part of their Senior Project, WHS senior class members Luccia Ajilore and Aster Fortier designed and executed a full wall mural that is a permanent display on the wall of Wilmington High School.
The Senior Project program allows qualifying students to spend the end of their senior semester working on a substantive project of their own choice that will provide them with
a meaningful experience while accumulating classroom credits.
Ajilore and Fortier have been long-time friends that have always marched to the beat of their own drum. Because they both have similar interests in the arts and pride themselves in thinking “outside the box,” a successful collaboration for their Senior Project was inevitable.
While brainstorming for an idea for the Senior Project, both students knew they wanted to leave some kind of legacy at the school that could inspire future students, and painting a mural was the right fit for their project.
The first steps for this project were coming up with a meaningful theme for the painting and deciding where in the school the mural should be placed.
Ajilore and Fortier met with WHS staff members and presented ideas for the mural.
The chosen theme for the mural was Stay in School — Education Can Take You Anywhere. This theme was to be achieved with the renditions of several locations that could signify a student's future.
Ultimately, it was agreed upon that this positive message for the future was a perfect fit for a wall in the Guidance Department of the school, where most WHS students embark on their first steps in planning their future after high school.
After their graduation, both Ajilore and Fortier are taking positive steps for their own future plans.
Fortier plans to continue her passion for art by attending art school in Chicago, hoping to eventually have a career in art.
Although Ajilore enjoys art as a creative outlet, she plans on attending UMass Boston as a Libral Arts major.
