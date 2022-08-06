WILMINGTON — During the Tuesday night Planning Board meeting, a number of public hearings were continued and closed regarding various construction projects across town.
The board first approved a site plan review waiver for 65 Industrial Way on behalf of AT&T. Director of Planning and Conservation Valerie Gingrich provided context that AT&T had proposed a 1-for-1 antenna replacement for a total of nine antennas.
Attorney Robert Peterson Sr. offered comments on the revised plans for 225 Andover St., relative to a site plan review, stormwater management permit, parking relief special permit, and groundwater protection district special permit. He shared that the applicant added a lighting plan and moved the security gate per the suggestions of the town engineer.
Gingrich responded that all of the town’s comments had been addressed or turned into draft conditions. She explained some of the nonstandard conditions, such as lighting kept completely on the property and storage limitations. The board accepted the conditions as drafted.
The applicant for Eagleview Drive requested the public hearing be continued until September, so the board voted to continue and extend the action deadline relative to a subdivision and stormwater management permit.
The board also accepted the conditions for 30 Upton Drive’s site plan review and stormwater management permit as drafted after also opening and closing the public hearing for the groundwater protection district special permit. The representative for the project said that they didn’t have any updates.
Gingrich noted that the only comment from the town engineer concerned the location of a fire hydrant being shown consistently on all pages. They’d also asked the applicant in the draft decisions to clearly show the property boundaries and make sure that light doesn’t go beyond the boundary line.
For the Cross Street site plan review, stormwater management permit, groundwater protection district special permit, inclusionary housing special permit, and multi-family special permit, Attorney Robert Peterson Jr. delivered updates on behalf of his client. He mentioned the applicant addressing concerns from a previous meeting with the town planner and engineer and outcomes pending a Conservation Commission hearing the next day.
The board continued the public hearing for this project to September and extended the action deadline.
The board then reviewed several Board of Appeals cases and provided positive recommendations for 9 Gowing Road and 11 Commonwealth Ave.
The Gowing Road property sought a special permit from the Zoning Board of Appeals due to increasing the variant. For 11 Commonwealth Ave., the applicant sought relief from the requirement to be on the town map instead of seeking approval to be added to the map at Town Meeting.
Gingrich also discussed 100-104 West Street’s status with the Board of Appeals. She shared that TEC peer reviewed the project for traffic, civil engineering, and stormwater. They’d be meeting on Aug. 10 with the applicant to discuss the comments sent to them by the town and hopefully have revised plans ahead of the September Planning Board meeting.
The board quickly endorsed the plans for site plan review, stormwater management permit, and parking relief special permit at 278 Lowell St.; 81G and stormwater management permit at 11 Commonwealth Ave.; site plan review and stormwater management permit at 910 Salem St.; site plan review for 773 Salem St.; and site plan review and stormwater management permit for 100-110 Fordham Road.
They also approved the draft conditions for a site plan review, stormwater management permit, and parking relief special permit for 278 Lowell St.
Lastly, Gingrich provided updates on ongoing construction on Darby Lane and the proposal for 79 Nichols St. She described a letter that her department sent to the developer on Darby Lane after the police department confirmed that machines had been started on the construction site before 7 a.m.
The letter reminded them of their requirement to comply with the town’s conditions, otherwise the board could file a lawsuit. The response they received said that the developers would speak with the subcontractors.
A resident in the audience asked to confirm that the plans had not changed for the construction, noting that there was another road being used which wasn’t shown in the plan. Planning Board Chair Terri Boland suggested that this might be an access road used for construction only and assumed it would go away. Gingrich agreed that the proposed plans would be followed.
Regarding the project at 79 Nichols St., Gingrich reported that MassHousing asked the applicant to revise their plans from the four single-family buildings and larger four-story building, and they submitted a revised plan of 12 total units. She said she would be collecting comments from town staff and the Planning Board before passing a letter to the Board of Selectmen to send to MassHousing.
The next Planning Board meeting is scheduled for Sept. 13.
