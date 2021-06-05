WOBURN — A national developer insists that a 445-unit apartment complex proposed for the gateway of a restored New Boston Street Bridge will blend in perfectly with the surrounding industrial district by the Wilmington line.
During the latest gathering of Woburn’s City Council, representatives from Fairfield Residential predicted their proposed redevelopment of the 20-acre New England Resins site at 316 New Boston St. will be the first of many multi-million dollar investments into the batch of industrial parcels that are situated in North Woburn by Merrimac Street.
Headquartered in San Diego, California, Fairfield Residential has proposed to erect three apartment buildings, each standing at least four-stories high, on the old speciality chemical distribution site.
Two of the structures, standing four stories tall, would house 136 apartments, while a larger five-story building would become home to another 309 units. Various accessory buildings and structures, including a pool and a five-story parking garage overlooking the existing commuter rail tracks at Anderson Regional Transportation Center, are also proposed.
The parcel in question, bordered on two sides by the old city landfill off of Merrimac Street and capped portions of the Industri-Plex Superfund site, is surrounded by a host of other industrial properties that are generally considered incongruent with a residential use.
However, according to Fairfield Residential Vice President Robb Hewitt, who hails from the developer’s New England office in neighboring Burlington, the oversized industrial property is ideal given the post-COVID-19 world’s demand for large outdoor parks and other green gathering spaces.
“We feel this is an opportunity to revitalize an industrial parcel,” said Hewitt, explaining that in general, oversized plots of land like the one off of New Boston Street are tough to find so close to Boston. “Particularly over the past year, we found our residents appreciate and are demanding access to open-space in our communities. We saw that trend even before COVID, and we think it will continue.”
Acknowledging the development will be made even more attractive by the rebuilding of the New Boston Street Bridge, Hewitt added the apartments will not only sit next to major employment centers, but also be within sight of a major transportation hub in the form of Anderson Regional Transportation Center.
Some of the amenities being considered for the new Woburn location, which will include 356 one-and-two bedroom units and roughly 44 three-bedroom apartments, include:
• A special outdoor dog park with a dedicated pet amenity building;
• An outdoor pool and courtyard with gazebo covered sitting areas and grilling stations;
• Two other outdoor courtyards with green-spaces;
• and interior game rooms and a fitness center.
The City Council, which opened its public hearing regarding the Fairfield Residential proposal earlier this winter, is still awaiting a peer review study regarding potential traffic impacts.
Given that many city officials are most worried about potential traffic impacts from the proposal — especially given its proximity to the new bridge site and the New Boston Street and Commerce Way corridors — most aldermen will likely hinge their judgement of the redevelopment based upon that vehicular impact analysis.
The council is next expected to address the special permit petition on June 1.
