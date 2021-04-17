WILMINGTON — Melissa Plowman is one of the candidates for the two-year seat in the annual Wilmington town election for the year of 2021. She brings experience as a mental health professional for kids and teens and experience in community service. More information and recommendation letters can be found on her Facebook campaign page —“Melissa Plowman for Wilmington School Committee.”
Plowman offers her inspiration for running for School Committee:
“I’ve had a lifelong passion for working with children and families. This is what led me to a career in counseling psychology with a focus on children and adolescents. Naturally, working with children involves some degree of collaboration with schools and my first job introduced me to a clinical school consulting role back in 2003.
“I have continued to incorporate school work into my professional life even as a private practice clinician. Fast forward to the last decade, as a parent with school-age children, I have naturally been incredibly invested in what is happening in my own children’s school system.
“I find myself having a lot of ideas and feedback as a parent and feel that if you’re going to give suggestions and share your perspectives it should be done so constructively and through the proper forums provided. And now, fast forward to present day, with the impact of the pandemic, I feel obligated to support our school system and assist in the recovery from COVID-19.
“I’m of the belief that if you want to truly understand what is happening, you have to immerse in it and not judge from the outside looking in. I’m ready to take that plunge and immerse in the work. I want to help.”
Like one of her opponents, Justin Cusce, this is Plowman’s first experience in politics, but she has a lengthy background in community service.
“This is my first political run for anything. In fact, I initially didn’t think about the political implications of being on the School Committee. I skipped over the campaign aspect in my head as I contemplated running and was really just thinking about the work that lies ahead and knew I wanted to be a part of that.
“Public service and thinking beyond ourselves is an important value in our family. I haven’t had a formal public service role or title, but as a family we volunteer to help whenever we can, from social service projects through our church, to baking meals to support local initiatives here in town. Some people may recall back in 2015 we started a GoFundMe called ‘Kylie’s Gift of Giving' right around Christmas-time where we rallied our community and raised over $5,000, which we split, donating half to the Wilmington Fire Department Toy Drive and half to Boston Children’s Hospital!
“The following year in 2016, we wanted to find a way to encourage children in town to help other children (since many of my daughters’ friends were so sweetly offering their allowances to our GoFundMe the year before). So, in 2016, I organized a service project we called, ‘Kids Helping Kids,' where a group of children here in town worked together to collect art and classroom supplies and we successfully donated over 25 boxes of classroom materials to Horizons for Homeless Children schools in Boston. That project was especially dear to my heart.”
Plowman has many goals for her first term in School Committee.
“There is much to do in two years for the term of this seat. The main focus has to be assessment. We need to assess learning loss and gaps due to the impact of the pandemic on our educational system. Assessment must emphasize both the academic as well as the social and emotional outcomes from this past year.
“And while this will keep us plenty busy, we must not lose sight of other important agenda items that we had prioritized before the pandemic, particularly looking at our infrastructure and buildings, and considering a reconfiguration of our schools. I am also very invested in assessing and understanding what the needs are at the Middle School and working to improve the culture and family perspectives around the middle school system.”
Plowman also offers introspection on what the nature of the School Committee and its policies should be like.
“I think we need to constantly look at our policies as times and needs change. That’s what good leadership does, in my opinion; we should constantly be learning and growing. For example, I’m glad we are looking at the kindergarten registration age. I am interested in continuing conversations about school start times as well as policies around retaining students in a grade to name a few.”
Plowman also delved into her thoughts on the current conditions of the School system.
“Overall, I think Wilmington has really great potential to be a leader in our neighboring districts. I have been pleased with the direction that the behavioral health and special education department is working toward. For example, the securing of several initiatives such as contracting with William James Interface to support Wilmington families in connecting with outside mental health supports is huge. So is our access to Panorama’s social and emotional curriculum that will serve us very well in our assessment process.
“These things are big wins for our district and I want other parents to know that. While we have distance to still go in the work of implementing special ed goals at the building level, I like the trajectory we are on. I also feel good that we are now settling into our leadership.
“For years this district was in constant flux with administrators coming and going. That is unsettling to any organization and I believe took its toll on our system. We are settling now, and now is when the good work can happen. I have reviewed our strategic plan again and again. It’s dense, but I encourage families to read it.
“The goals set forth are ones that I am on board with, from looking at our technology, our school start times, to ensuring our dedication to diversity, equity, and inclusion. These are all very positive things for Wilmington. What I feel we are missing are a couple of critical things:
“1. We need more consistency in our communication goals and methods from school to school. Some buildings are excelling in this area. Others are lacking greatly. Good communication comes with strong leadership. We must ensure that each building has strong leadership and mentorship and that this aligns with the district goals.
“2. Caregiver/family engagement is a significant contributing factor to effective and successful school systems. We need to understand the research behind family engagement and identify ways to improve this in Wilmington.”
As a reminder, the 2021 Wilmington annual town election is on April 24, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Voters, as always, should follow proper COVID-19 guidelines as recommended by the CDC.
