As the Town of Wilmington marks its 292nd anniversary on Sunday, it is a good time to examine why the town was formed. You could call it a “chicken or the egg” question. There is but one answer, simply the reverse of what took place in most early towns.
In the British colonies, the primary requirement for the formation of a town was that it must have a church. The townspeople had to build a church and “treat” with a minister within three years of the granting of a charter.
People settling in early towns had wanted a town, therefore they built a church. In Goshen, however, the residents wanted a church, so they formed a town.
Much of what became Wilmington was part of Woburn, an area called Goshen.
Residents were required to attend church, but for people living in the northern part of Goshen, it could be seven miles to the Woburn church. Especially in winter, this could be a difficult journey, providing an obvious incentive for a new church.
In 1724, residents of Goshen asked the town (Woburn) to either move the meeting house closer to them or allow them to create a new town. That was refused. In 1729, they petitioned the General Court to establish a separate precinct. It was denied. In 1730, they again submitted a petition, this time for a separate town. This time, they were successful.
On Sept. 25, 1730, the legislature passed an act creating a new town. Gov. Jonathan Belcher named the town for The Earl of Wilmington, Spencer Compton, a crony of King George II.
The new town included all the Goshen section of Woburn, plus a small portion of Reading, including Nod, a large area at the northern end of town.
Three years later, the Church of Christ was established in the new town of Wilmington.
Travel to church was also a factor in the annexation of a small part of Billerica. The so-called Billerica line was a straight line, southwest to northeast. People living northwest of that line were in Billerica, but many would attend the new meeting house in Wilmington, it being two miles closer than the one in Billerica. Travel to Billerica was hazardous in the spring, when the Shawsheen River would be at flood stage.
In December 1737, the Governor’s Council and the legislature approved the transfer of about 600 acres to Wilmington. The area includes Hopkins Street and Shawsheen Avenue beyond the cranberry bog.
The area that was to become Wilmington saw its first settlers about 1665. There has long been a question of who was the first, and it comes down to three possibilities. Will Butter, Abram Jaquith and Richard Harnden each settled in different areas, indeed in separate towns. Butter built in Woburn, Harnden in Reading and Jaquith in Billerica. Long after these three men had gone to their rewards, their homes became part of the new town of Wilmington.
Butter, a Scotsman, had been taken prisoner in the English Civil Wars about 1650. He was sold as an indentured servant to a Puritan family in Woburn for a term of nine years. When he was free of indenture, he set off to the northwest, and then went easterly over a hill on a path that became Mill Road. He stopped near a great swamp, placing it between his new home and the Puritans in Woburn.
Abram Jaquith is recorded as being in Charlestown in 1644. He eventually struck out to the northwest, eventually settling near the Woburn - Billerica line, probably in Billerica. The site of his house would be near the corner of Aldrich Road and Forest Street.
Among the three, Richard Harnden was probably the first to arrive in the New World. His father had a most inauspicious arrival in 1630, drowning as he ventured forth from the ship. The son met no such fate and eventually settled in the northwestern part of Reading. The site where he built is today 67 High St.
Although there is no official record of who was first, some people have tried to determine the answer. At the time of the town’s 200th anniversary in 1930, a committee studied the question and came to a determination that it was Will Butter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.