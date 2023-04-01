WILMINGTON — On Tuesday, March 21, the Planning Board’s meeting started with a joint public hearing with the Finance Committee to discuss a Town Meeting warrant article before further separate discussion.
Planning Board Chair Terence Boland read Article 42 as proposed which would authorize the Select Board to grant the sale of town-owned land on Polk Street, over 10,000 square feet of land, for a sum of no less than $5,000.
The applicant, Mark Nelson, explained that he is pursuing this sale of town-owned land as a last resort attempt to satisfy the Planning Board’s policy so that he can obtain a building permit for 12 Polk St. He mentioned he’s in-vested 15 years and $140,000 trying to get the building permit and the town probably spent over $200,000 in litigation in that time.
“The Planning Board requires an 81G application with a paved street,” he said. “I have a land court decision issued in 2000 from a 1998 trial which states that private driveways are not subject to 81G.”
He maintained that a cul-de-sac can’t be built on Polk Street because of existing ledge and terrain. He also opposed the easements that the town previously requested of him before they would grant a building permit, including an easement for emergency services, plowing, and sand and salt.
“I’m trying to end 15 years of litigation, save the town a bunch of money, and… retire in a single-family home,” he said.
Nelson referenced attempts to add Polk Street to the official town map which failed in 2012 and 2017. He also shared that he has been developing real estate in Wilmington since 1984 and developed a lot of the surrounding streets and houses.
Finance Committee member Marianne Gallezzo asked if the property proposed for sale had yet been declared surplus by the town. Town Manager Jeff Hull replied saying that no action had been taken at that time and the property review committee meeting was scheduled for the next day.
Finance Committee member Chris DiOrio asked why the town would sell 10,000 square feet of land for only $5,000. Hull explained that the process to sell surplus property involves the surplus determination, preparing a request for proposals, advertising the property, and selling it to the highest bidder.
Nelson spoke again to add that he’d written in his petitioned article that the property be used to build a turnaround.
The joint public hearing then ended, and the Planning Board switched rooms in the town hall to meet separately.
At that point, Director of Planning and Conservation Valerie Gingrich detailed that the board’s recommendation would typically be dependent upon the surplus determination. If the property is deemed surplus, they would then recommend it either be sold or maintained.
Boland wondered if the sold property could be redeveloped with houses. Peter Moser asked if including a purpose for the sale would bring any legal trouble. Sean Hennigan agreed with the hesitation to place restrictions on the purpose.
Randi Holland recalled that in previous sales of town-owned land, the town offers a discount for the property to allow a house to be built, and in that sale they add language requiring a market value return if the applicant resells the property.
Boland asked if there was any method or process involved in splitting the lots, as the applicant proposed. Gingrich explained that this would be allowed because the lots had been split before. She also mentioned that the town could create the municipal turnaround already without the sale of the land and without any easement.
Angela Marcolina said, “The town’s not going to do the work on this even if it could be done.”
Boland then shared his opinion that building the cul-de-sac on this section of town-owned land wouldn’t satisfy the board’s requirements anyway. He said it wouldn’t allow emergency access to 12 Polk St. Therefore, he couldn’t support the sale of the land even if it were deemed surplus.
Marcolina suggested that it didn’t matter if the proposed turnaround wouldn’t complete the Planning Board’s requirements for 12 Polk St. In her opinion, it was premature to make that claim before it came up for a site plan review by the board in their due process.
The board first took up a vote to suggest the land to be sold if it is deemed surplus, which failed in a 2-3 vote. They voted 3-2 in favor of suggesting the land be maintained if it is deemed surplus. This will be their recommendation for the Town Meeting.
