He could have a student think he was excellent while he was, well, improving, said one parent, speaking of Dominic DiGrazia.
DiGrazia came to the Wilmington schools in 1949, became the band director in 1953 and music director five years later. He was joined in 1955 by Lorraine Kalil, a graduate of the New England Conservatory of Music. They were the backbone of a great music program for some 35-40 years.
A youngster in the Wilmington music program was indeed fortunate, for there is more to education than the “three R’s.” Music is an important factor in the development of the mind.
“If you were to visit one of Mr. D’s classes,” read an article in the Town Crier in 1965, “you’d find a broad smile that marks the only personal triumph in which he’s truly interested. Perhaps it is that a student has just experienced the elation of playing a whole song through for the first time.”
DiGrazia would work with younger kids on instrumentals, and before long, they’d be in the band. There was the Wilmington High School Band, or as Capt. Larz Neilson called it, the Wonderful High School Band. Then DiGrazia formed the intermediate schools band, and then an elementary band.
DiGrazia would be hard to miss as he proudly marched alongside his students in a parade, always with a smile and a wave. Miss Kalil preferred to be low-key, but she always hit a high note. He did the bands; she was more involved with vocals and teaching theory. But they worked quite well together.
December is always a musical month, a special time in the school system. While the parents’ attention is generally focused on their one favorite performer, the programs are also a shining moment for the teachers. Wilmington has been quite fortunate to have had several great music teachers over the years.
Dom DiGrazia began his musical career in Boston at age seven, under the tutelage of his father, Michael DiGrazia. By the time he was 12, he was playing the violin professionally. In his teens, he was teaching violin and musicology. In 1939, he played a violin solo in an orchestra at the New York World’s Fair.
World War II changed the location of his career, but he managed to remain in music, first as director of music at Camp Croft in South Carolina, then at two other locations. That changed when the 82nd Airborne Division was sent to active combat duty in Africa, Sicily and Italy.
He was the composer of hundreds of compositions. The Boston Police Association sought him out to compose a score for “Code of Honor.” It became the opening selection for the Boston Pops Orchestra in its Memorial Day concert in 1965 and was recorded by RCA.
“There was something rather elegant and refined about him that made it seem like he was from an earlier time,” former student Harry Landers wrote.
After his retirement, several students in the band visited his home in Lexington shortly before Christmas, 1984. He was in bed with some health problems, but his wife, who was in on the plot, opened his bedroom window just as the band came marching down the street, playing Christmas carols.
Lorraine Kalil came to Wilmington in 1955 and quickly took the music classes to a higher level. A teacher of piano, organ, theory, harmony and vocal choral technique, she is also an accomplished producer and director.
She and DiGrazia wrote, produced and directed a musical, Pushcarts, which they presented in Barrows Auditorium at Wilmington High School in 1965 and again in 1978. She wrote the lyrics, DiGrazia the score. The production involved over 100 people, both teachers and elementary students.
