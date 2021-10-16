WILMINGTON — John Galasso, Wilmington resident, will be “taking a shot at knocking out cancer” in the 10th annual Haymakers for Hope Rock N’ Rumble
The event will take place on Oct. 13, 2021 at the House of Blues, consisting of 26 fighters all raising money for cancer research.
According to a description on the Haymakers for Hope website the organization is “an official 501(c)(3) charity that gives you the opportunity to fight back against cancer. We’ll help you train for — and compete in — a sanctioned charity boxing event to raise funds for cancer research, care, awareness and survivorship.
“To prepare for each event, we combine the efforts of local boxing gyms and volunteers, and match you up with someone of a similar experience level (even if that experience level is ‘none’). At the end of your journey, you’ll compete in front of thousands of supporters, and win or lose you’ll step into and out of the ring a champion.
“In 2009, founders Andrew Myerson and Julie Anne Kelly participated in the New York City Golden Gloves. They decided that competing against the city’s best boxers wasn’t enough, and decided to raise money for cancer research. This planted the seeds for Haymakers for Hope.
“Today, H4H gives everyday people the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to compete in their first sanctioned boxing event. The experience is impactful, challenging, and life-changing, and the march towards a cure will continue long after the last match of the night. Not every fight ends at the bell.”
Their statistics state that they have 790 fighters registered, they have raised $14.5 million in the span of 10 years, and they currently reside in four cities. Those cities being Denver, Washington D.C, New York City, and Boston.
But who is John Galasso? He describes himself as “25 years old, a licensed journeyman electrician who got married to my high school sweetheart one year ago and we have a one year old english bulldog puppy.”
John’s inspiration to participate in the event was very personal, as he stated, “I’d say I was inspired by my father, who passed away in 2017. He battled prostate cancer for seven years.”
In terms of his experience with boxing, he said, “I’ve been doing it (boxing) as a workout for four years, though this will be my first ametuer fight. It's been a lot of training.”
He’s already reached his goal for fundraising, as he explained, “We had to raise $10,000 minimum, and as of today we’re just about at $11,000. We recently did a raffle basket fundraiser at a restaurant. We had a good time, raised some money with the help of family and friends.”
For Galasso, his biggest challenge lies not in the ring, but in his mind.
“Being mentally prepared for it. I know I’m physically prepared for this. I’ve been training, but I really have to wrap my head around fighting in front of about 1,500 people.”
However, the rewards outweigh the challenges, as he noted, “Getting into shape and knowing the money I raised is going towards a great cause. Haymakers for Hope is a great organization; they do so many of these events in a lot of cities and raise a lot of money for this cause. Their work is inspiring.”
His journey training to get ready for Wednesday’s event has been a lot for Galasso, as he explained, “Taking on the fight was a lot at once. I work full time. I take care of my family. It’s been very overwhelming. Boxing is a great outlet for me, physically and mentally.”
He also has this message to anyone who wants to get involved with the event, or just get involved with fundraising for cancer research and awareness.
“Just any little bit counts, nothing is too small to help get rid of this awful disease. I’ve seen my father go through it, I’ve seen the ups and downs. So really, anything helps. This event is awesome.
“We recently had a media day where you feel like a movie star, they get everyone hyped up and excited, and we talk to someone every week to check on us, and see how our training is going. And the fundraising is very rewarding, raising this much money towards a great cause.”
Finally, what is next for him? Some well deserved rest.
“I’m gonna be taking some time off, and hang out, and work. I’ll still be boxing as a workout, but I don’t think I’ll be a fighter.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.