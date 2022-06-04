WILMINGTON — After a thorough discussion last Wednesday night during their meeting, the Wilmington School Committee voted not to change school start times across the district for the next school year. They received the results of a community survey around the top three scenarios in their previous meeting, though none of the included scenarios received most of the favor.
The first scenario had been met with 40 percent favor, but there were major issues with it due to the West and Shawsheen Street Schools start times potentially changing to 9:15 a.m.
Superintendent Dr. Glenn Brand shared his opinion after naming his hesitations including athletics, afterschool activities, and the CARES program. While he did want to see changes to school start times, he said he wouldn’t recommend them for next year.
“I think we have more work to do… we can dig deeper on these variables over the coming six months and have an idea at the start of the budget cycle,” he said.
Another area he wanted to see more consideration was on transportation and busses.
M. J. Byrnes agreed that they should further vet these areas of concern before voting on changes to school start times.
“It seems like the West and the Shawsheen carry the brunt of the change,” she said. “I can’t move forward on something that will be so detrimental to two schools.”
She shared the superintendent’s sentiments.
Stephen Turner asked what impact a little more budget for transportation could have, and what would be a budget increase that could make even an incremental change to school start times. The transportation coordinator answered that it would be better to look at ridership as opposed to different sized buses to make the biggest impact.
Chair Dr. Jenn Bryson assured the committee that their work so far was not wasted even if they didn’t make changes or find a better solution yet — and perhaps the work so far was too confined by budget and lack of ridership data.
She said that the areas of CARES and bus ridership would be two places to investigate through a subcommittee before they make these decisions. The transportation director noted that the busses should be relatively full according to their numbers, insinuating that there must be students who register but don’t ride the bus.
David Ragsdale said he was slightly disappointed with the results so far from the start time committee in that they hadn’t found a good enough alternative to what’s in place now.
“The options that we’ve been left with right now aren’t very palatable,” he said.
He went on to say that he hoped the community could be ready for out-of-the-box changes next year when they have enough information and support to make a change.
Melissa Plowman expressed a concern for stability for families.
“Is another significant change the right thing to do right now given the sacrifices and burdens that this places on others?” she asked. “If we’re going to ask that of some people, we’d have to be gaining some other goal.”
One thing that she wished the school start times could do is allow more time for professional development across all schools, which is limited due to the current start times.
Jay Samaha provided perspective that the community hasn’t been invested in start time changes as long as the committee has been working on this. He said he would support waiting a year rather than rushing into these changes. He proposed no decision be made until they investigate bus ridership and what change in school start times CARES can accommodate.
The committee voted not to change school start times.
