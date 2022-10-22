WOBURN — Embattled Woburn Police Officer John Donnelly tendered his resignation this week amidst a growing scandal over allegations the patrolman played “key security and planning roles” for the deadly “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.
Monday night, Mayor Scott Galvin and Woburn Police Chief Robert Rufo Jr. announced they accepted Donnelly’s resignation.
“John Donnelly has resigned from his position as patrol officer and is no longer employed by the Woburn Police Department. Donnelly submitted a letter of resignation to Mayor Galvin and Chief Rufo on Monday, effective at 5 p.m., which was promptly accepted,” the city leaders revealed in a prepared statement.
“There is no place for hate in Woburn or in the ranks of the Woburn Police Department. The City of Woburn stands together in its opposition to hate and violence, and we will emerge stronger as a community,” added Galvin, who last week vowed to terminate Donnelly should an ongoing investigation find the accusations against the officer had merit.
The 33-year-old’s departure from the city’s police force comes just days after the local police chief discovered the patrolman attended the 2017 rally and purportedly acted as a security guard for white nationalist leader Richard Spencer.
Since news of the patrolman’s reported role in the rally-turned-deadly-riot broke, both Galvin and Rufo have denounced the white nationalist movement behind the “Unite the Right” protest.
The 2017 event, organized to fight the removal of statues of Civil War Confederacy generals Robert E. Lee and Stonewall Jackson, was attended by neo-Nazis, the Ku Klux Klan, and other extremest groups.
The gathering turned deadly when a neo-Nazi sympathizer rammed his car into a crowd of counter-protesters and fatally injured a 32-year-old woman. Dozens of others were also injured in violent clashes between rally attendees and self-described “antifascists” who congregated to denounce the protest.
As Rufo empathized in a prepared statement released to the Daily Times Chronicle on Monday night, Donnelly’s resignation will have absolutely no impact on an ongoing internal affairs investigation into the officer.
The police chief also again vowed to take steps to prevent the former Woburn patrolman from ever again working within Massachusetts’ law enforcement agencies, should city investigators verify the allegations against him.
"A thorough finding of fact is necessary in this situation, and our investigation shall continue," Rufo declared.
"For decades, police chiefs across the commonwealth have called for a statewide certification process to ensure that allegations of misconduct are thoroughly investigated, and bad actors are held accountable. That will be our focus moving forward. The men and women of the Woburn Police Department are united in disavowing hate in all its forms,” the city’s top cop continued.
Donnelly’s resignation will also have no effect on a separate inquiry being conducted by Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan, who is investigating whether the officer’s alleged racial animus tainted past and present prosecutions.
Ryan, besides reviewing all criminal cases which involved the former police officer, is also notifying defendants who were arrested or investigated by Donnelly about the allegations.
“Our office is now thoroughly reviewing any pending or closed cases in which Officer Donnelly was involved. We will be issuing a discovery notice disclosing this matter to defense counsels on those cases. That notice has already been added to our publicly available list of officers subject to exculpatory evidence disclosure,” the district attorney stated last Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.