WILMINGTON — During the Board of Selectmen’s meeting on Monday night, they recognized the need to reformat due to the election the previous Saturday. Since former Selectman and Chair Jonathan Eaton had not run for re-election, former chair Greg Bendel led the meeting. He explained that the board would be making new chairman nominations at their next meeting.
The newly assembled board, including its newest member Lilia Maselli, unanimously approved the requests of Charles Uglietto for a flammable license for 36 Jonspin Road and of Nilesh Patel to become the 100 percent shareholder for Wilmington Wine and Spirit at 258 Main St.
The former included recommendations from Building Inspector Al Spaulding and Director of Planning and Conservation Valerie Gingrich, while the latter didn’t concern these town officials.
Later, the board received communications on the sale of Textron property, the official invitation into the Massachusetts School Building Authority for the Wildwood School, and various requests for reappointment to positions.
Hull mentioned that he had inquired about the prospect of a long-term lease on the Textron property for the tennis courts and ballfields and this was good news for the town.
For the MSBA invitation, he said that the town will have 270 days from July 1 to complete a number of tasks and put aside funding for the feasibility study. This would require a special Town Meeting later this year.
Paul Bruce and Ronald DiGiorgio wrote the board requesting to be reinstated as constables. Mary Osgood and Jay Donovan both wrote the board asking for Osgood to be reappointed to the Board of Registrars.
There was also a letter received from former selectman and chair Jonathan Eaton resigning from the Commission on Disabilities. The board nominated Selectman Gary DePalma as their representative on the Commission on Disabilities as Eaton’s replacement.
The board then approved requests from Ariana Gilmore to use the town gazebo for a wedding on Aug. 7 and Anthony Lodato for a secondhand dealer license renewal at GameStop. They approved appointments, re-appointments, ratifications, and the town manager’s appointees to various positions, boards, and committees across town, including the requests received that night in communications.
Their final vote was to approve their summer meetings on July 12 and Aug. 16. Bendel remembered his first year on the board, where former Selectman Judy O’Connell made a motion to change a meeting date so that he could celebrate his first wedding anniversary.
Under announcements, O’Mahony referenced the 74th anniversary of the town’s first woman on the Board of Selectmen, Wavie Drew, with that night being the first time two women sat on the board together. She welcomed newly elected Selectman Maselli and presented her with a pin. The other board members also congratulated Maselli on her election win.
DePalma asked about the process of changing the name of the board to the Select Board. Hull said he would discuss with town counsel and get back to him.
The meeting ended with the Salute to Service honoring U.S. Marine Corps Veteran Richard K. Hayden, who passed away recently on April 12. Bendel thanked him for his service.
Their next meeting will be on Monday, May 10 at 7 p.m.
