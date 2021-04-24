WILMINGTON — The Superintendent’s Report for the School Committee meeting last week covered senior prom, the Massachusetts School Building Association program acceptance, the permanent middle school principal, and the return to full-in person learning update.
Dr. Glenn Brand started by explaining that while Department of Elementary and Secondary Education guidance had discouraged schools from holding proms, WHS Principal Linda Peters has remained committed to creating an event that somewhat resembles prom for the senior class of 2021.
Peters shared that based on conversations from Nursing Director Doreen Crowe, Physician Dr. Mark Curdo, parents, and the superintendent, she created a proposal for prom in a safe environment. Some of the measures she mentioned that would be implemented at the event were requiring a negative COVID-19 test 72 hours in advance; a COVID-19 screening survey; social distancing; limiting inside numbers and use of outdoor space; masks worn at all times except when eating; and for friend groups to largely stay together.
They had also chosen not to transport students on buses to or from the event. The event is planned for May 13 with the seniors only, and between 120 and 150 students are expected to attend.
Some of the committee’s questions concerned whether the protocols could really be followed. Jesse Fennelly asked if students would have to sign a waiver agreeing to the safety measures. Peters answered that they would have to agree to obey the guidelines if they come to prom.
David Ragsdale asked what following guidelines like hand hygiene, indoor limitations, and friends staying in groups would look like. Peters said that students are used to putting on hand sanitizer when they take their masks on and off at school, so these same rules would apply.
She also said that having students outside will help limit those indoors, and students usually sit with their friends at prom anyway, so it’s a reasonable expectation.
Brand delivered an update on the Massachusetts School Building Authority program for the Wildwood School, as earlier that day the school was invited into the eligibility period. He said that the work will begin immediately and have plenty of opportunity for the community to be involved. Ragsdale appreciated how much work went into the applications placed in order to successfully demonstrate the town’s need.
The superintendent went on to name Dr. Jeanette Cork, who’s been serving as the middle school’s interim principal after being the assistant principal since 2016, as the middle school’s permanent principal.
While establishing that the middle school has seen a lot of transitions, he said he has confidence in Dr. Cork and her efforts in establishing a framework for change and taking advantage of new opportunities, especially with the program review underway.
The committee congratulated Cork and said that they hoped to see some stability for students and families in that school.
The last item in Brand’s report was an update on the return to full in-person learning. Assistant Superintendent Christine Elliott brought forward an update to the homework policy after discussions with the building leadership teams. In order to promote academic and social-emotional growth of students, the changes proposed would reduce the number of expected minutes of homework for each grade. They would also be prioritizing reading, long-term projects, and prep for tests and quizzes over busy work.
M.J. Byrnes referenced an issue in the district that there isn’t consistency across schools or across town in terms of homework levels. Elliott explained that teachers in the district aren’t in agreement upon the number of minutes or whether they should even assign homework, which was why they had begun conversations about the homework policy.
Bryson suggested instead that this be brought to the policy subcommittee for further review. Ragsdale pointed out that the policy to which Elliott was suggesting changes wasn’t the latest version.
Finally, Brand talked about the district’s commitment to maximize in-person learning. Case in point, he said, was the fact that they haven’t quarantined entire classrooms when one student in full in-person tests positive like in other towns.
He added that a plan is being finalized for how to facilitate learning with students in quarantine at each group of grades — early childhood, elementary, middle and high school — to share with families.
“We intend to do the best we can to support the learning of students in quarantine,” he said.
Bryson clarified that the number of students in quarantine has gone up because while the distance between students in classrooms has been reduced to 3 feet, the definition of a close contact remains anyone who comes within 6 feet for 15 minutes. Previously, there would potentially have been no close contacts with everyone staying 6 feet apart in school.
Another change possibly adding to quarantines that Brand mentioned was that students were allowed to share seats on the bus.
Ragsdale shared that he hopes to see a reconciliation from DESE between the 3-foot distancing and the 6-foot close contact guidance.
