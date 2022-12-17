WILMINGTON — Wilmington Public Schools’ Transportation Coordinator Lisa Faretra provided updates for proposed school start time changes to the School Committee at their most recent meeting. Pending School Committee approval, the changes could be instituted as early as the 2023-2024 school year.
Superintendent Dr. Glenn Brand introduced the topic by explaining that the initiative initially resulted in options that couldn’t be supported, so the committee asked for further consideration to be made. He also named some of the challenges of this work being the number of schools, not knowing the bus ridership, the new school to be built, and the cost of adding more buses.
“I can tell you as a committee that the idea of adding to our transportation budget as we prepare for a very challenging year does not seem to be in any way a possibility,” he said.
One change already in motion for next year that he mentioned is that school days are being extended to add more instructional time. The elementary level school days will go on an additional 15 minutes and secondary levels another five minutes.
Faretra referenced the premise proven by research that secondary education should start between 8 and 8:30 a.m. After deciding on 8 a.m. as the earliest start time for middle and high school, she built the rest of the proposed plans from there. The next thought for planning involved allowing enough time for the north side of town’s bus routes between the Wildwood, Woburn Street, and the North Intermediate schools.
The plan she brought that night showed the earliest start time at the Wildwood at 7:40 a.m., followed by 8 for the middle and high schools, 8:25 a.m. starts for the Boutwell, Shawsheen, and West, and then the Woburn Street and North starting at 9 a.m. The current start times for next year, if unchanged, would be 8:40 a.m. for the Wildwood, 7:20 at the middle school, 7:40 at the high school, 7:50 at the Boutwell, 8:20 at the Woburn Street and the North, and 8:55 a.m. at the Shawsheen and West.
Brand pointed out that this proposed schedule aligns with an 8 a.m. start for secondary level students and requires no students to be picked up for the bus before 7 a.m. Seven of the eight schools would be shifted less than 40 minutes and have start times between 8 and 9 a.m. He also assured the community that this plan would not impact CARES, athletics, or other after-school activities, which were priorities identified at the last options stage.
School Committee member David Ragsdale asked how student drop-off at school would work if middle and high school students riding the same buses will start school at the same time. Faretra suggested that the 15-minute drop-off window would provide enough time for the bus to stop at either school for the beginning of the window and drive to the other by 8 a.m. Depending on the route, they’ll go to the more appropriate school first.
M. J. Byrnes asked if any bus rides would be longer than 40-45 minutes for students. Faretra answered that the current longest ride is only 30 minutes, and none of the proposed changes would make a bus route longer than that. Byrnes also suggested there may be more traffic later in the morning, but Faretra maintained the routes will still be coverable and flexible.
Brand then went over some next steps including two community forums proposed on Dec. 21 and Jan. 18th, from 6 - 7 p.m., ahead of the committee meetings on those nights. These forums will present an opportunity for anyone in the community to share their thoughts and feedback on the proposed options.
The committee would vote, hopefully during their meeting on Jan. 25, to either accept the proposed school start time change for next year or for 2024 or stick with the current schedule. It would also be possible to move the Wildwood start time back an hour on the proposed start time change from 7:40 a.m. to 8:40 a.m. if desired.
