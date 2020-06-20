WILMINGTON — The Wilmington town election is happening soon in the community, four days after the Tewksbury town election.
The election was originally scheduled for Saturday, April 25, but was moved to Saturday, June 20, due to the nationwide shut down period when COVID-19 hit the country in March.
According to the absentee ballot, which is available in pdf form on the Town of Wilmington website, there are three separate committees that have candidates in this election: the Wilmington Housing Authority, the School Committee, and the Board of Selectmen. This election is also uncontested.
There is only one candidate for the Wilmington Housing Authority, Audrey M. Reed.
The School Committee has two positions open, and two candidates to fill those positions: Stephen P. Bjork and Jennifer R. Bryson. Both candidates are incumbents up for re-election. Once elected, these two candidates will serve on the committee for three years, and the committee usually meets on the first and the third Wednesdays of each month.
Similarly, the Board of Selectmen has two positions to fill, and two candidates running. Those candidates being JoMarie F. O’Mahony and Gary B. DePalma. O’Mahony is running as an incumbent candidate.
There are no questions on this ballot, this election is just for the elections of the School Committee, Board of Selectmen, and the Wilmington Housing Authority Candidates.
There are three voting locations, each hosting two precincts. Precincts 1 & 2 will be voting at The Boutwell School (17 Boutwell St.), Precincts 3 & 4 will be voting at The Wildwood School (182 Wildwood St.), and Precincts 5 & 6 will be voting at the Wilmington Town Hall, which is located at 121 Glen Road.
If you have any questions or are unsure what your precinct is, the Wilmington website has links under their Voting and Elections Section that shows the official precinct map and a precinct search.
Absentee voting is also an option for voters this election. The application form and instructions are available on the Wilmington website as downloadable forms. These are located under the Voting and Elections tab, along with the precinct map.
Special precautions are being taken to ensure public health and safety. Some of these measures include encouraging absentee and early voting to reduce the number of people at the precinct locations, the town has been looking for younger volunteers to help work at the elections to reduce risk for the elderly, requesting waivers to reduce the number of workers at each precinct location, and sanitizing each piece of voting equipment.
As the town election dates for Tewksbury and Wilmington come closer and closer, it will be interesting to see how these protocols and precautions affect the voting process, and if these methods will be adopted and utilized in the upcoming presidential election, happening on Nov. 3.
