WILMINGTON — The 2021 Wilmington town election has come to a close. Voting began at 8 a.m. on Saturday, April 24, and ended on 8 p.m. that same day. There were only two contested races in this election. Both for seats on the Wilmington School Committee.
The two School Committee seats with three-year terms had newcomer candidate James DeFeo, incumbent candidate David Ragsdale, and incumbent candidate MJ Byrnes in the running. Both incumbents won re-election to the School Committee.
Ragsdale won his seat with 788 votes, and Byrnes won her seat with 727 total votes. DeFeo was not far behind, as he earned himself 477 total votes.
The School Committee seat with the two-year term had candidates Justin Cusce, Yvonne Helbert and Melissa Plowman. Plowman won the seat, with an impressive 778 votes. Cusce received 132 votes and Helbert received 195 votes.
The unopposed candidate for the seat on the Board of Selectmen was Lilia Maselli. She won the position with 988 votes. She will serve three years on the Board of Selectmen.
The unopposed candidate for the role of town moderator was former Chairman of the Board of Selectmen Jonathan Eaton. He won the position with 1,007 votes in total. He will serve as town moderator for the next three years.
The unopposed candidate for the seat on the Shawsheen Tech School Committee was Charles Fiore, Jr. He won the seat with 970 total votes. His term will last for three years.
Finally, the unopposed candidate for the seat on the Wilmington Housing Authority was Lorraine Penney. She won the seat with 945 total votes and will serve on the Housing Authority for the next five years, the longest term of any of the seats that were open in this election.
While this was certainly an unprecedented annual town election, it was a safe, exciting, and successful one. Congratulations to all who ran and to all who won their races. It will be very exciting to see what these newly elected officials will bring to Wilmington, as we descend from the age of COVID-19.
