WILMINGTON — At the School Committee meeting last Wednesday night, Superintendent Dr. Glenn Brand proposed a new initiative for the district to join five other districts in hiring a joint coordinator of equity, diversity, and inclusion. There would be a total of six districts where they would divide their time: Wilmington, Lynnfield, North Reading, Melrose, Stoneham, and Woburn.
Brand explained that each of the six districts would split the cost of the position equally, estimating $20,000 per district. For Wilmington, they would seek grant funding for this role, although he hadn’t identified a specific grant yet. He said that the idea had just recently come up, and he’d like the opportunity to bring focus and leadership to this area.
School Committee member Melissa Plowman mentioned that working with six districts would limit how much work can be done.
“I obviously want them to have an impact and for the work to be meaningful and productive,” she commented.
She couldn’t see how being split among six districts would give the person in this role a chance to have a meaningful impact everywhere.
Brand responded to say that the coordinator would get about 30 days per district. He said that he sees it as a much more reasonable step (and price) to have this joint position than to conduct an equity audit, which would cost probably double what this position costs.
He also said that this person would likely be able to do an equity audit for them. Furthermore, with the budget proposal for next year completed at Town Meeting, he said it was too late to add another full position for a coordinator just in Wilmington.
Jay Samaha shared that this proposal had the backing of the Equity Subcommittee.
“Personally, I think this makes a ton of sense,” he said. “I think we’ll be able to get a lot of information about where are we going to go from here.”
He agreed with Brand that this would be a great first step to take in the right direction, even if they couldn’t get as much time with the coordinator as they would like due to the budget being locked in.
Jenn Bryson also liked the proposal as a starting point in terms of focusing on equity, diversity, and inclusion, with the implication that a full-time position just for Wilmington would be required moving forward.
“What I appreciate about this position is the idea that it is spanning different towns and different practices.”
She suggested that learnings from one town could be brought into another.
M.J. Byrnes asked about the overall salary proposed versus the money that each district would pay. The salary range, she said, was between $95-110k, but each town was to contribute $20k.
Brand clarified that the $20k number would be the maximum that each district would contribute, and SEEM Collaborative would be prepared to pay the rest if the package exceeded $120k. Besides salary, the money combined by all six towns could also contribute to benefits.
David Ragsdale wondered how the right candidate could be chosen with six different districts trying to decide on one person.
“We’re looking to see who will be sitting on the search committee,” answered Assistant Superintendent Christine Elliott.
Brand assured everyone that all six districts would get to have a part in the decision. Byrnes reiterated that it might be difficult to find someone who can meet the needs of all of the districts from their personality and background.
Brand went on to say that the job posting had already been created. Elliott added that all of the districts had collaborated on the job description together. The Committee then voted to approve the allocation of $20,000 for the joint coordinator, who would hopefully start on July 1.
