WILMINGTON — The School Committee opened their meeting last Wednesday night with a presentation from two Wilmington Girl Scouts for their Silver Award before they received public comments and the Superintendent’s Report.
The two Girl Scouts receiving their Silver Award who presented for the committee were ninth graders Katherine Murphy and Anna Jancsics. As explained in their presentation, they were required to pursue a long-lasting project from idea to implementation to earn this award.
They chose to procure a feminine product dispenser for Wilmington Middle School, and they ended up with enough funding to provide one dispenser for all the female bathrooms at the middle school.
David Ragsdale appreciated how the steps they took in this project could be applied to any future goals that they need to accomplish. Jenn Bryson, who’s also the Girl Scout troop leader of these two Girl Scouts, said this will put Wilmington ahead of many other districts in this regard.
Five Wilmington residents shared their opinions during the public comments portion. They each recognized the work and thought going into logistics and planning for the return to school this spring.
The first commenter mentioned that there is a group of parents willing to partner with administration to get students caught up from learning losses by 2022. The second asked if parents could be included in the building-specific planning groups and communication opened for what needs to be done in case parents can help.
Several asked that the district return to full in-person as soon as possible for the sake of their students’ emotional and mental wellbeing.
Superintendent Dr. Glenn Brand’s report for the evening consisted of updates related to CARES, DESE safety considerations, and vaccine dates for educators.
Brand explained that summer and fall planning for the CARES program is in the works.
“It would be far premature to suggest that they’ll exactly run as normal,” he added.
He also said that it’s too early for CARES to start as soon as school is fully in-person.
Assistant Superintendent Paul Ruggerio mentioned that the CARES tuition will likely be going up for the fall.
With regard to DESE safety guidance, the update concerned advanced measures previously noted for things like chorus, dance, theater, and physical education. Brand said that the largest change they made is that choral activity, which was previously not allowed indoors, it now allowed under a distance of 10 feet between students.
However, he mentioned that these guidelines might be hard to accommodate, seeing as some choral programs in the district between 30 and 40 students. He said that they’re looking into expanding to different larger rooms for these larger classes and that a presentation will be made by Anita DiLullo at their next meeting with class-specific logistics.
Finally, the superintendent reiterated Governor Charlie Baker’s announcement of designated vaccination dates for educators. Assistant Superintendent Christine Elliot listed these dates as March 27, April 3, April 10, and April 11.
The only subcommittee report of the evening was related to the next SEPAC meeting scheduled for March 25 at 6:30 p.m. on Google Meet.
In correspondence, Jenn Bryson referenced a letter from a group of parents asking the committee to start a district-wide parent-guardian advisory group. The goal of the group, per the email, would be to provide opportunities for information to be exchanged and parents to engage and acknowledge the work of teachers and staff.
She shared that she would like to invite a representative of these parents to explain their idea more because it seemed like parents want to support and be more involved in the reopening of schools.
Brand also agreed that he’d be open to the idea, so Bryson confirmed that she would invite them to a future meeting for further discussion.
Bryson also mentioned two related School Committee policies for them to consider in this engagement: relations with parent organizations and community involvement in decision-making.
The next School Committee meeting will be at 7 p.m. on March 24.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.