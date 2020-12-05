WILMINGTON — The Board of Selectmen received updates about Toys for Tots, the route 38 and Wilmington Crossing intersection, and the MBTA Advisory Board at their meeting last Monday night.
They only voted on actions regarding licensing fees for restaurants in town, Liam Prigmore’s application to the USMMA, and an ice sculpture to be placed on town common.
Wilmington resident Frank West plugged Toys for Tots participation this year although they don’t have as many drop-off locations. This year’s Toys for Tots Coordinator for Middlesex and Essex County, Sergeant Jerald Everett, shared that Toys for Tots first started in 1947 in Los Angeles and that Walt Disney created its logo. The pair urged folks to send a check, donate money online, go to their local drop-off box with toys, or visit yougivegoods.com/devens-ma.
The board thanked Everett and West for their efforts and creativity in collecting donations this year.
Selectman Greg Bendel said, “Despite everything going on in the world, it’s not slowing you guys down.”
Kevin Caira specifically recalled and appreciated West organizing Toys for Tots in Wilmington for the past 24 years.
West went on to list some drop-off box locations including but not limited to Market Basket, Firestone, Esposito Carpet, and Reading Cooperative Bank. In case there’s anyone newly in need of toys this year, he shared that they could go to www.toysfortotsma.org and he thanked the board for their support.
Another appointment that night was the standing COVID-19 update from Health Director Shelly Newhouse and Fire Chief Bill Cavanaugh. Newhouse reported the town had about 100 active positives and more than 200 in quarantine at the time.
“We expect to see numbers keep rising, especially after the holidays,” she continued.
She encouraged everyone to have safe Thanksgiving and to keep wearing masks and social distancing.
Chairman Jonathan Eaton pointed out that 100 was the highest number of positive cases that the town has ever reached.
“A large number of positive cases are from college kids coming home on Thanksgiving break,” Newhouse said in response.
She also mentioned that with increased travel comes increased testing and increased wait and result times. For a quicker turnaround, she recommended calling your Primary Care Physician to get an appointment.
Fire Chief Bill Cavanaugh shared that the police and fire departments only had two employees in quarantine due to outside of work contact.
Bendel asked how long a positive case remains on the list after their result comes in.
“Every day, the list can change because someone will come off because they hit the 14 or 10-day mark depending on whether they’re isolating or quarantining,” Newhouse explained.
Before someone can be removed from the list, they must also be symptom-free and feeling fine. She added that the governor’s color rating would be coming out on Thanksgiving, but she wouldn’t be surprised if Wilmington fell into the red that week.
Several board members advised resident to have quiet Thanksgivings so that COVID-19 cases will start to trend down.
“Now is not a time to tempt fate even more,” said Jomarie O’Mahony.
Town Manager Jeff Hull asked everyone to be patient and to do the right thing when it comes to following social distancing and other state guidance.
After that, John Gregg presented the changes to the Route 38 and Wilmington Crossing intersection at the request of Police Chief Joe Desmond. The change was made, he explained, to allow more time for northbound and southbound left turns into the two plazas. He shared data saying that there have been eight crashes at that intersection since 2015.
Caira said that he’s been asking for this intersection change for years. He also mentioned that he saw a crash there the previous Saturday, which Bendel backed up. Caira even proposed having a red/yellow/green arrow for left turns here.
When Hull asked what other options there were to improve safety in that intersection, Gregg expanded upon the idea of a color-changing arrow. He said that this would require a three-lane cross section that may create chaos and would not conform to their standards. He also didn’t recommend giving each side of the street their own dedicated time. Eaton said he’d like to see what other actions may be taken to increase safety.
Next, O’Mahony talked about the MBTA service changes from the MBTA Advisory Board meeting she attended.
“Anyone working the second or third shift in Boston or seeking evening travel will have to find an alternative,” she said.
While she was assured that the North Wilmington platform work wouldn’t be impacted, she said the commuter rail would stop running during the week at 9 p.m. and have no weekend service.
Communication from that night referred to a MassWorks Grant Award for Jefferson Road, the draft remote participation policy being sent out for feedback, the Attorney General approving the zoning and by-law changes voted in at the Town Meeting, a nuisance dog hearing, and a change in Comcast prices for all subscribers.
The board then considered assisting restaurants in town in terms of licensing fees in light of COVID-19. Eaton said that other communities have modified or reduced these fees, but it would be too late to make a change for this year. However, they could vote to modify the fee for the next year. They elected to make this an item for the Economic Development Committee to take on and report back a recommendation.
They went on to unanimously and wholeheartedly endorse Liam Prigmore’s application to the U.S. Merchant Maritime Academy. In a written statement, Eaton mentioned Prigmore’s Eagle Scout project: the monument for Wilington’s fallen heroes placed on the Town Common.
“We’re impressed by Liam’s perseverance through challenges, desire to honor service members, and humility,” the statement read.
In addition to supporting the letter to the Congressional delegation, they also agreed to forward it to Lou Cimaglia, Liam Prigmore, and the admission office of the USMMA.
With their final action item, the board voted in favor of allowing the Wilmington-Tewksbury Chamber of Commerce to place an ice sculpture on the town common before covering announcements and recognizing Chairman Eaton’s upcoming birthday.
The meeting ended after Eaton wished everyone a happy and safe Thanksgiving following the Salute to Service.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.