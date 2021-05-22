“Moving buildings around seems to have been one of the principal outdoor sports in the early days,” wrote Paul Emmons, sometime in the 1930s.
Mr. Emmons, an attorney, historian and writer, lived at the corner of Middlesex Avenue and Salem Street.
A century earlier, Asa Sheldon moved a blacksmith shop from Boston to Woburn Street in Wilmington. Sheldon called himself a Wilmington farmer, but he was a contractor in the mid-1800s, building railroads and bridges. In 1835, he was hired to remove the top of Pemberton Hill in Boston.
The work was performed by men with oxcarts, and to support the oxen, Sheldon built a blacksmith shop. When the job was finished, he picked up the shop and moved it, along with blacksmith John S. Perry. It stood at the corner of Woburn and Lowell streets for more than a century.
The Rodney Buck house at 439 Middlesex Ave. was originally built as a carpenter shop on Andover Street by Ed and Frank Hamlen. When their sister Emma married Bert Buck in 1887, they moved the building to its present location and converted it into a home for the newlyweds.
Bert Buck owned the grocery store. When he died in 1912, his son Rodney took over the store, selling it to the Elia brothers in 1955.
Moving a building was much simpler then, with no systems such as indoor plumbing and electric wiring. If there was a chimney, it had to be supported or removed. The operation would involve setting up “cribs” of timbers beneath the building and jacking it up with screw jacks.
The foundation and backfill would then be removed, providing a level or gentle grade. The building would be lowered onto “trucks,” sets of wheels. A team of horses would provide the power to move the building to its new home.
The present-day VFW headquarters, next to Elia’s store, was built as a schoolhouse at Ballardvale and Salem streets. It was the predecessor to the “Old North School.”
The site of the Coombs house at 464 Middlesex Ave. was the original location of what became the Gallagher home, moved to Mystic Avenue. The Coombs house, still standing, was built by Edwin L. Haley.
On High Street, the Augustus T. Norton family had moved to #57 in 1919. In 1929, Gus Norton purchased the house next door and moved it to #47. He then built the house at 67 High St., which is the third house on that site.
The original house, the first house in North Wilmington, had been built about 1665 by Richard Harnden. It is not known exactly what happened to that house, but it was gone by 1880.
The construction of Route 93 set several houses in motion. Two houses were moved from Andover Street, the Dias house landing on North Street, and the Ted Cantrell house at 60 High St. Next door to the Cantrell’s new location, the Roger Buck house was moved a short distance west.
On Concord Street, Paul and Nancy Bodenstein learned that the on-ramp for Route 93 South would take their property. They had their house moved around the corner to Woburn Street.
The Evans farmhouse on Ballardvale Street was also in the path of Route 93. Bob Evans had an egg farm and also owned the old Friends’ farm property, and Route 93 took some of his land. They had the house moved to a nearby site on the farm and continued in the egg business for a few years.
His remaining property was eventually sold at a tremendous profit. He put up a map in his office showing the future path of Route 93 in New Hampshire. He bought a farm in Londonderry that was later taken for highway construction.
