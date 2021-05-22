This house on High Street was moved in 1929

All jacked up and ready to go, this house on High Street was moved in 1929.

“Moving buildings around seems to have been one of the principal outdoor sports in the ear­ly days,” wrote Paul Em­mons, sometime in the 1930s.

Mr. Emmons, an attorney, historian and writer, lived at the corner of Mid­dlesex Avenue and Salem Street.

A century earlier, Asa Sheldon moved a blacksmith shop from Boston to Woburn Street in Wil­mington. Sheldon called himself a Wilmington far­mer, but he was a contractor in the mid-1800s, building railroads and brid­ges. In 1835, he was hired to remove the top of Pemberton Hill in Bos­ton.

The work was perform­ed by men with oxcarts, and to support the oxen, Sheldon built a blacksmith shop. When the job was finished, he picked up the shop and moved it, along with blacksmith John S. Perry. It stood at the corner of Woburn and Lowell streets for more than a century.

The Rodney Buck house at 439 Middlesex Ave. was originally built as a carpenter shop on Andover Street by Ed and Frank Hamlen. When their sister Emma married Bert Buck in 1887, they moved the building to its present location and converted it into a home for the newlyweds.

Bert Buck owned the gro­cery store. When he died in 1912, his son Rod­ney took over the store, selling it to the Elia bro­thers in 1955.

Moving a building was much simpler then, with no systems such as in­door plumbing and electric wiring. If there was a chimney, it had to be supported or removed. The operation would in­volve setting up “cribs” of timbers beneath the building and jacking it up with screw jacks.

The foundation and backfill would then be re­moved, providing a level or gentle grade. The buil­ding would be lowered onto “trucks,” sets of wheels. A team of horses would provide the power to move the building to its new home.

The present-day VFW headquarters, next to Elia’s store, was built as a schoolhouse at Ballard­vale and Salem streets. It was the predecessor to the “Old North School.”

The site of the Coombs house at 464 Middlesex Ave. was the original lo­cation of what became the Gallagher home, moved to Mystic Avenue. The Coombs house, still standing, was built by Ed­win L. Haley.

On High Street, the Au­gustus T. Norton family had moved to #57 in 1919. In 1929, Gus Norton purchased the house next door and moved it to #47. He then built the house at 67 High St., which is the third house on that site.

The original house, the first house in North Wil­mington, had been built about 1665 by Richard Harnden. It is not known exactly what happened to that house, but it was gone by 1880.

The construction of Route 93 set several houses in motion. Two houses were moved from Ando­ver Street, the Dias house landing on North Street, and the Ted Cantrell house at 60 High St. Next door to the Cantrell’s new lo­cation, the Roger Buck house was moved a short distance west.

On Concord Street, Paul and Nancy Bodenstein learned that the on-ramp for Route 93 South would take their property. They had their house moved around the corner to Wo­burn Street.

The Evans farmhouse on Ballardvale Street was also in the path of Route 93. Bob Evans had an egg farm and also owned the old Friends’ farm property, and Route 93 took some of his land. They had the house moved to a nearby site on the farm and continued in the egg business for a few years.

His remaining property was eventually sold at a tremendous profit. He put up a map in his office showing the future path of Route 93 in New Hamp­shire. He bought a farm in Londonderry that was later taken for highway construction.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.