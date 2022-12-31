WILMINGTON — The School Committee met last Wednesday night and reconvened discussions on the Wildwood Building Study and the proposed new school start times.
To open the meeting, the committee’s high school representatives Audrey LaConte and Madison Benoit named a number of recent events at or involving the high school including a DECA competition on the 15th, the performing arts concerts for chorus, band, and strings respectively on the 6th, 8th, and 13th, winter sports, field trips, and presentations from the school counseling department for juniors and seniors.
In public comment, resident Scott Neville expressed concern about the requirement that public comments be relevant to the listed agenda items at that night’s meeting. He said that this is a place where parents need to be heard.
He referenced previous public comments about the Wildwood building on Nov. 16 and school policy on Dec. 7, saying that these showed areas where the community is lacking in awareness or information. His idea would be that public comment can be about any current school topic, but he said they should at least allow comments on the previous meeting’s agenda items.
After that, the committee returned to discussion about the Wildwood Building Study. Superintendent Dr. Glenn Brand described the option of splitting the Wildwood programs between the middle school and the West Intermediate School that had emerged in the process of considering an interim solution for the current programs.
At the most recent Wildwood Building Committee meeting, they received estimated costs, including $600,000 for an outdoor play space. Brand then discussed with DPW Director Jamie Magaldi who said he could bring one in for $100,000. The committee’s recommendation to the School Committee included approving the proposal with a financial cap of $1.1 million.
Brand also shared the town manager suggested that the money be proposed as a capital budget item under the school department.
Stephen Turner asked if there would be enough time in the day for each of the 12 Wildwood classrooms to use the play structure. The superintendent said that the structure would be smaller, so the classrooms would have to take turns and not everyone could use it every day.
Jesse Fennelly alerted the committee to the vacating of the Louise Day Trahan Elementary School in Tewksbury.
David Ragsdale opposed the idea of including a financial cap in their motion, suggesting that they leaving the number decision up to town officials.
Melissa Plowman highlighted that this plan is the most reasonable and fiscally responsible interim solution that meets the highest number of needs identified by staff and leadership. The committee then voted in favor of the recommendation to use the two schools to house the Wildwood program.
The next item of discussion was the proposed school start time update. The committee held a forum to hear opinions on the proposal ahead of the meeting that night.
Chair Dr. Jenn Bryson proposed that another session be made on Zoom or hybrid with Zoom included. She also suggested that the forum earlier that night could have used a host of some sort to formalize talking times, which Zoom would easily accommodate.
Plowman agreed that they need an element to engage more parents and families and keep courtesy in the discussion.
The idea of an FAQ came up out of a concern about answering questions that they already answered. Samaha brought up the idea that they should have recorded the forum earlier.
Bryson also suggested there be more communication with staff about the proposed changes so that they could be heard. Plowman and Turner did note that the audience at the forum seemed to be mostly teachers, especially from the north side of town. Samaha added that a lot of the comments made were from similar points of view, and they needed to get a wider range of perspectives.
Ragsdale expressed his opinion that the forum won’t be representative of public opinion but just a chance to hear feedback that informs their decision and enables them to see the impact of their decision. They also reflected back on the previous survey of school start time ideas with carefully worded questions to gather families’ priorities and the strength of preferences.
The next forum is scheduled ahead of their Jan. 18 meeting, but they proposed that there may be need for additional forums or dates to accommodate a longer session.
The subcommittee reports from WEF said that their Cards for a Cause fundraiser ended and the CPAC “Who’s Who in Special Education” presentation was recorded and linked on the district website.
