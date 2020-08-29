WILMINGTON — The state primary election in Wilmington is expected to see greater voter turnout this year, according to Town Clerk Christine Touma-Conway. This is partially due to the increase of mail-in voting, she said at the Board of Selectmen’s meeting on Aug. 17. Wilmington had a turnout of 8.7 percent at the state primary of 2012 and 4.9 percent in 2016.
Registered voters can vote by Sept. 1 via absentee, mail-in ballots, early voting, or in person. Early voting has already started at the Town Hall and has only two more days — this Thursday and Friday, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
The Town Clerk also told the Board of Selectmen that her office has received more than 3,500 mail-in ballot requests and had already sent out most of the ballots before the 17th. Mail-in and absentee ballots can be mailed in or dropped off at Town Hall at the drop box to the left of the front door any time before Sept. 1st at 8 p.m.
In person voting will start Tuesday the first at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. at the Boutwell School for precincts 1 and 2, the Wildwood School for precincts 3 and 4, and Town Hall for precincts 5 and 6.
Looking at specimen ballots provided by the town clerk’s office, the Republican ballot for all precincts has a choice between Shiva Ayyadurai and Kevin O’Connor for Senator in Congress. John Paul Moran is the only option for Representative in Congress, and Bruce Tarr for Senator in General Court. Precinct 3 has no option for Representative in General Court, while the others have Alec DiFruscia.
On the democratic ballot, voters can choose between Joe Kennedy and Ed Markey for Senator in Congress. Then, they’d pick between Seth Moulton, Jamie Belsito, and Angus McQuilken for Representative in Congress. Tara DeCristofaro is the only option for Register of Probate and Eileen Duff for Councillor.
While precinct 3 has Kenneth Gordon for the Representative in General Court, the rest of the precincts fall under Dave Robertson.
The libertarian and green-rainbow party ballots have no candidates for the state primary election.
