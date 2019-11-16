WILMINGTON — Wilmington School Committee member MJ Byrnes has received recognition from the Massachusetts Association of School Committees, being invited into their All-State School Committee. Byrnes is the honoree for all of division one of the MASC, one out of nine school committee members in Massachusetts selected for this award.
Superintendent Dr. Glenn Brand congratulated Byrnes with her award last Friday.
Peabody School Committee member Beverley Griffin Dunne nominated this three-term member of the Wilmington School Committee. Byrnes said that she met Dunne years ago working with Senator Bruce Tarr, Representative Jim Miceli, and other superintendents and School Committee members. After the nomination was submitted, it had to pass through both the MASC Board of Directors and Executive Board.
The MASC All-State Award is meant to recognize local School Committee members for their significant contributions and achievements, according to MASC’s website. While humbled, Byrnes shared that she sees all of her efforts on the School Committee as collaborative.
“The work that I do is never singular,” she said. “I do what I can do only because of the support and guidance of leadership and fellow committee members, past and present.”
Having served for eight years so far in Wilmington, Byrnes is the longest-running School Committee member. Her focus on the committee has been on safety and transition in education for students. Because she served as Legislative Aid and as Divison 1 Vice Chair on behalf of the School Committee, she had the opportunity to sit down with Massachusetts’ representatives and to write to state and federal leaders about local issues.
Other issues that Byrnes has taken on with the School Committee are school policy, food service, nursing, and WTA contract negotiation. She’s also proud of their combined effort working through the recent transition of superintendent.
“With support, we were all able to come through that and place a strong superintendent who’s set up a strong leadership team to drive our district where it needs to be,” she said.
While it may be challenging, Byrnes enjoys the leadership team that she works alongside.
Byrnes wants to stand up for education in all that she does on the School Committee because she believes that education is power.
“The more educated one can be, the better guidance and leadership we’ll have in the future,” she continued. “People need education so that the decisions they make are going to be good decisions in how we govern ourselves.”
Everything that she’s done has been intended to make a difference for the students of Wilmington and the whole district.
