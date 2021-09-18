WILMINGTON — During their meeting on Monday night, the Board of Selectmen received presentations, recognized a Wilmington Little League baseball team, and took no action on several items brought up by Town Manager Jeff Hull.
They moved the Salute of Service to the beginning of the agenda that night and recognized US Marine Corps World War II veteran Bill Farrell. Selectman Greg Bendel said that he appreciated his work to make sure that the last soldiers from World War II made it home.
“The entire community thanks you for your service to our country,” he said.
Veterans’ Services Director Lou Cimaglia added that Farrell joined the marines because he didn’t want to get drafted into the army.
Two Eagle Scout candidates presented their Eagle Scout projects next. The first was proposing to construct an Agent Orange memorial near Silver Lake by Brendan Fitzpatrick. Cimaglia shared that the effects of Agent Orange from the Vietnam War have taken more lives than those lost during the war itself. He commended Fitzpatrick’s willingness to take on this project.
The board members all said they were proud of Fitzpatrick and glad to see Wilmington’s commitment to honoring its servicemen and women.
“Having this monument is important for those individuals that served and sacrificed,” said Kevin Caira.
The second project was a proposal to place six military flagpoles on town common by Aaron Dancewicz. The board members again appreciated the courage Dancewicz showed in undertaking the project.
Judy O’Connell specifically praised the project details outlined and asked how residents could donate to help pay for the flagpoles. Dancewicz said he’d be setting up a gofundme page, and Cimaglia added that anyone could call his office and he’d direct them to the right place to donate.
They voted to approve both projects.
Next, the board recognized the Wilmington Little League junior baseball team that won the state championship. Their head coach, coach Kelly, mentioned how he has emphasized to the team the importance of giving back. He also appreciated the state championship recognition night in youth baseball held at Fenway Park the week before.
The board shared appreciation for the values that Kelly has instilled into his team. “It’s more than just baseball that you’re teaching them,” Bendel said.
O’Connell said she hoped the friendships made and the lessons that they’ve learned on the field will be things they bring forward into the future. They all also congratulated them on their success and acknowledged all of the team effort that it took.
After that, Town Clerk Christine Touma-Conway gave an update on shifting the precinct lines as a result of the 2020 census.
“This year we thought there was a possibility that we’d have to expand ourselves because we were very close to 24,000 in population… luckily, that was not the case,” she said.
The placement of the population in town did determine that the precinct lines needed to be shifted to meet the federal requirements.
Touma-Conway added that there was still some work to be done creating a legal description of the precincts, and Hull said that there’d be no need for action by the board at the moment.
The board also thanked the town clerk for her work with the town and wished her well as she moves on to a new role.
The town manager then mentioned memorandums he had sent to the board notifying them of Touma-Conway’s resignation, Beth Lawrenson serving as temporary Town Clerk, the establishment of a school building committee for the new Wildwood school, and potentially holding a special Town Meeting for the MSBA process at the Shriner’s auditorium if necessary.
He also included a letter informing Jared Costantino of his appointment to the Economic Development Committee.
The board took no action on two items that night: a designee to the MBTA Advisory Board and scheduling trainings with KP Law. After Hull shared how he’d spoken with the executive director of the board, O’Connell expressed interest in serving on the MBTA Advisory Board. She asked for confirmation of the time commitment and obligation before she could fully commit.
The trainings that Hull suggested from KP Law would cover harassment and discrimination avoidance and things to know about Town Meeting. One other training that Bendel and Maselli showed interest in was about private and public ways. The conversation ended again with Hull saying he would ask what time of day KP Law could offer trainings and whether it could be virtual.
The board approved the request of the Recreation Department for the 53rd Horribles Parade on Oct. 24, the requests of Wilmington United Methodist Church and Boy Scout Troop 56 to sell Christmas Trees, and the amended Secondhand Dealer License for GameStop.
In announcements, Caira gave a shoutout to the work of the 9/11 Committee and the fine tribute they put together for the 20th anniversary.
“Words can’t describe how well it was done,” he said.
He specifically said Bendel was an excellent emcee and that the community came together to pay tribute. Bendel responded that it was one of his proudest moments and he appreciated all of the volunteers and especially students who came out to support.
The next Board of Selectmen meeting will be on Sept. 27 at 7 p.m.
