WILMINGTON — The Wilmington School Committee meeting last Wednesday night featured updates on the middle school, summer reading, the superintendent’s report, and the high school handbook.
Wilmington Middle School representatives David Dynan and Isabella Zaya shared some events taking place as they wrap up eighth grade. These included the Great East Music Festival, a trip to Six Flags, a field trip to the North End, and a middle and high school chorus performance.
They shared excitement for new and old traditions to end middle school with a week of events including a backyard dance party and moving on ceremony. The committee thanked them for their time serving as representatives to the committee and presented them with certificates of recognition.
Another 8th grade student, Allison Hall, presented on Project 351, which held a donation campaign in the spring to collect clothing for the nonprofit organization Cradles to Crayons. They collected 81 bags of donations from Wilmington alone. She also mentioned the WMS Drama Club production of Beauty and the Beast which sold out.
David Ragsdale said that he was proud of both the middle and high school theater departments for excellent productions this spring.
Wilmington Eagle Scout Zachary Weinstein was invited to the meeting to talk about a donation he was making from his Eagle Scout project of 30 heavy-duty embroidered recess bags. He said that this would help to keep using recess bags the protocol in the future. The bags would carry equipment, hand sanitizer, and indoor recess games for classrooms at the Woburn Street School.
M. J. Byrnes appreciated Physical Education teacher Laura Stinson who had initiated the recess bag program, and the committee accepted the donation.
After that, Wilmington High School English teacher Mia Parviainen gave an update on this summer’s reading program. She reported that student reading programs are nearly universal, and that independent reading leads to more knowledge of words and language, more fluency as readers, and learning about people and the world.
After conducting a survey for students in grades 6-12, they’d seen families support reading that is encouraged but not required along with choices of books. For this year, they’d created a program that would gradually increase expectations by grade.
Students at the middle school would have books recommended but not required and optional challenges and note-taking guides, while high school students had required summer reading with different assignments or activity by class and course level.
Parviainen also talked about the 100 copies of a poetry book that she’d won in a contest and would be reading through to see where they would fit in the curriculum.
Assistant Superintendent Christine Elliott shared that co-directors had been hired and started planning for five weeks of summer school with two sessions: 7:45 - 9:45 a.m. and 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. It would welcome students needing remediation or at risk of failure at the middle school, and credit recovery or remediation at the high school.
There was also a plan for an enrichment program this summer offering a summer book club, computer-aided design, introduction to robotics, and creative writing for students entering grades 7-12.
In public comment, resident Jeffrey Cohen claimed that students are being taught inappropriate ideas about gender and race. He read off a poster campaign that he found at the high school and replaced the slogans with his own ideas.
“Instead of encouraging students to become activists, this should say, ‘activism does not belong in a school setting,’” he suggested.
In response, another resident stood up to thank the committee for providing a space where students are getting inclusive and diverse education and coming into the 21st century.
The Superintendent’s Report pertained to the superintendent evaluation, coordinator of nursing, Wildwood school, and a bullying & harassment program update.
He shared with the committee the components of the evaluation, which would be evidence according to the four standards determined by DESE and performance goals tied to district goals. The district goals for the superintendent were the WHS and WMS program reviews and the school start time project.
Brand announced that Rebecca Brown would be stepping in as the official permanent Director of Nursing Services after the unanticipated departure of Doreen Crowe, which led to Brown stepping in as the interim director.
He explained the reason for the decision that the Wildwood Street School not be occupied by students or staff next year.
"After discussion and consideration for some overarching concerns around that facility, it seems particularly that to move students and staff back for next year even with the building ready doesn’t seem prudent,” he said.
Beginning a study to see how they could move the Wildwood students into other schools, they’d have options presented to the School Committee at the end of the summer. Chair Jenn Bryson said she was grateful for the ongoing MSBA process with the Wildwood.
Lastly, Brand discussed the district’s intention to focus on and build out the Massachusetts Aggression Reduction Center program to full implementation for next year. This program would help educate students about bullying, cyberbullying, bias, diversity, and healthy peer relationships along with incorporating partnership between schools and the community.
WHS principal Linda Peters explained the updates to the WHS handbook. Some changes were more organizational — like rearranging the sections — and others related to recent program changes the committee had approved — like the changes to the grade point average (GPA) system.
There were some additional explanations added on the policy for withdrawing from a course and disciplinary block. One note for the future from Bryson was the desire for a handbook that could be engaging and legible for students and families; the handbook as presented is over 100 pages.
The committee members mentioned other recent events they’d attended at the high school and all of the talented students involved: the Great East Music Festival with WHS band, chorus, and strings; the Wilmington Art Show; and the National Honor Society induction.
The next School Committee meeting is scheduled for June 8 at 7 p.m.
