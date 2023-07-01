Town Crier

WILMINGTON — On Monday night, the Select Board approved an Eagle Scout project and received various communications and updates.

Veterans Services Direc­tor Lou Cimaglia introduced the proposed Eagle Scout project for Wilming­ton High School 2023 graduate Jon Consorti.

Consorti then shared that he plans to install flag retirement boxes in key locations around town. The box would include a description on how to store the flag inside the box, along with an information sheet on how to retire the flag separately.

“I want the flag when it’s all worn out to have a re­spectful retirement,” he said.

He also mentioned that the box will be about 2 ft by 2 ft by 3 ft, with a lid and an opening to insert flags.

Consorti would place box­es outside of the Vet­erans Services department, at Town Hall, at the United Methodist Church, at the Free Masons, at the North Intermediate School, and at the Harnden Ta­vern. Then, someone from Boy Scout Troop 56 will collect the flags every few months and retire them. He also promised that new scouts will be trained on how to properly retire the flags.

Chair Gary DePalma sug­­gested that Consorti contact the Wilmington Minutemen, as they alrea­dy have a program where they retire flags.

Frank West acknowledged that only four percent of Boy Scouts make it to Eagle Scout.

Cimaglia added that this project was near to his heart and that Consorti is just one of the many unbelievable young men bringing forward these types of projects.

Town Manager Jeff Hull wrote a number of memos to the board sharing up­dates and announcements. He let the board know that the Wildwood School Buil­ding Committee also voted to stay the course with the new Wildwood School pro­ject with the MSBA. Ben­del clarified that 20 people at that meeting voted unan­imously against the addition of the new enrollment option.

Next, Hull let the board know that the request to restripe an area of Route 38 between Market Basket and Route 62 had been placed on MassDOT’s queue.

He shared via memo that he’d bring Director of Planning & Conservation Valerie Gingrich back for a meeting in September to discuss options for affordable housing such as selling town-owned land.

Hull informed the board of his retirement on Oct. 31 of this year. Greg Ben­del wished him congratulations on his retirement.

His last memo outlined steps the board may choose to take in the re­cruitment process for a new town manager. He sug­gested they discuss the plan at a meeting on July 10, and the board agreed to do so.

In correlation with the vote at the previous meeting, the board wrote to KP|Law and Brooks & DeRensis informing them of the transition of the town’s environmental ca­ses over to KP|Law and the end of service with Brooks & DeRensis.

A letter from the attorney general’s office in­formed the board that the proposal from Town Mee­ting regarding changing the approval process for special permits for fairs, bazaars, and antique shows to the Select Board in­stead of the Zoning Board of Appeals was approved.

The town would be re­ceiving a portion of $342,000 back from the Shawsheen Tech excess and deficiency funds according to Mas­sachusetts Department of Revenue Director of Ac­counts Deborah Wagner.

Finance Director Bryan Perry shared via memo that the town saved al­most $13 million in future assessments by pre-paying in the pension liability over the past few years.

There were two letters directed to the Depart­ment of Justice regarding the Olin Superfund site decision. In one, the town’s environmental consultant Verdantis provided feedback, and the other contained feedback from the Wilmington Environmen­tal Recreation Committee.

DPW Director Jamie Ma­galdi wrote to the board about the DEP regulations mentioned at the previous meeting. Hull added that the town has water restrictions already and uses sources including wells and the MWRA which has an overabundance of wa­ter.

The final memo invited residents to seek alternate routes on the weekends while the Sumner Tunnel is closed between July 5 and August 31.

Hull asked the board for ideas on preferred training to be put on by KP|Law as they have every year. The board voted to table this discussion until their next meeting.

They approved a request from Linda Bresnahan for a girls basketball car wash in the municipal parking lot.

In announcements, the board celebrated Indepen­dence Day coming up and recognized Hull for his ser­vice to the town.

West asked for a copy of the town manager description before their meeting on July 10, which DePalma said would be provided.

West also asked if town counsel was going to submit a statement on the Olin final decision. Hull replied saying that they were not.

The Salute to Service that night went to Ryan Calli­nan, retired Senior Airman in the US Air Force. Bendel acknowledged his many medals and achievements including but not limited to the National Defense Ser­vice medal and Iraqi Cam­paign Medal.

The board will meet next on July 10.

