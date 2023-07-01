WILMINGTON — On Monday night, the Select Board approved an Eagle Scout project and received various communications and updates.
Veterans Services Director Lou Cimaglia introduced the proposed Eagle Scout project for Wilmington High School 2023 graduate Jon Consorti.
Consorti then shared that he plans to install flag retirement boxes in key locations around town. The box would include a description on how to store the flag inside the box, along with an information sheet on how to retire the flag separately.
“I want the flag when it’s all worn out to have a respectful retirement,” he said.
He also mentioned that the box will be about 2 ft by 2 ft by 3 ft, with a lid and an opening to insert flags.
Consorti would place boxes outside of the Veterans Services department, at Town Hall, at the United Methodist Church, at the Free Masons, at the North Intermediate School, and at the Harnden Tavern. Then, someone from Boy Scout Troop 56 will collect the flags every few months and retire them. He also promised that new scouts will be trained on how to properly retire the flags.
Chair Gary DePalma suggested that Consorti contact the Wilmington Minutemen, as they already have a program where they retire flags.
Frank West acknowledged that only four percent of Boy Scouts make it to Eagle Scout.
Cimaglia added that this project was near to his heart and that Consorti is just one of the many unbelievable young men bringing forward these types of projects.
Town Manager Jeff Hull wrote a number of memos to the board sharing updates and announcements. He let the board know that the Wildwood School Building Committee also voted to stay the course with the new Wildwood School project with the MSBA. Bendel clarified that 20 people at that meeting voted unanimously against the addition of the new enrollment option.
Next, Hull let the board know that the request to restripe an area of Route 38 between Market Basket and Route 62 had been placed on MassDOT’s queue.
He shared via memo that he’d bring Director of Planning & Conservation Valerie Gingrich back for a meeting in September to discuss options for affordable housing such as selling town-owned land.
Hull informed the board of his retirement on Oct. 31 of this year. Greg Bendel wished him congratulations on his retirement.
His last memo outlined steps the board may choose to take in the recruitment process for a new town manager. He suggested they discuss the plan at a meeting on July 10, and the board agreed to do so.
In correlation with the vote at the previous meeting, the board wrote to KP|Law and Brooks & DeRensis informing them of the transition of the town’s environmental cases over to KP|Law and the end of service with Brooks & DeRensis.
A letter from the attorney general’s office informed the board that the proposal from Town Meeting regarding changing the approval process for special permits for fairs, bazaars, and antique shows to the Select Board instead of the Zoning Board of Appeals was approved.
The town would be receiving a portion of $342,000 back from the Shawsheen Tech excess and deficiency funds according to Massachusetts Department of Revenue Director of Accounts Deborah Wagner.
Finance Director Bryan Perry shared via memo that the town saved almost $13 million in future assessments by pre-paying in the pension liability over the past few years.
There were two letters directed to the Department of Justice regarding the Olin Superfund site decision. In one, the town’s environmental consultant Verdantis provided feedback, and the other contained feedback from the Wilmington Environmental Recreation Committee.
DPW Director Jamie Magaldi wrote to the board about the DEP regulations mentioned at the previous meeting. Hull added that the town has water restrictions already and uses sources including wells and the MWRA which has an overabundance of water.
The final memo invited residents to seek alternate routes on the weekends while the Sumner Tunnel is closed between July 5 and August 31.
Hull asked the board for ideas on preferred training to be put on by KP|Law as they have every year. The board voted to table this discussion until their next meeting.
They approved a request from Linda Bresnahan for a girls basketball car wash in the municipal parking lot.
In announcements, the board celebrated Independence Day coming up and recognized Hull for his service to the town.
West asked for a copy of the town manager description before their meeting on July 10, which DePalma said would be provided.
West also asked if town counsel was going to submit a statement on the Olin final decision. Hull replied saying that they were not.
The Salute to Service that night went to Ryan Callinan, retired Senior Airman in the US Air Force. Bendel acknowledged his many medals and achievements including but not limited to the National Defense Service medal and Iraqi Campaign Medal.
The board will meet next on July 10.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.