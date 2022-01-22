WILMINGTON — The School Committee meeting last Wednesday night covered an athletics update followed by the Superintendent’s Report and an update from the Wildwood Building Committee.
Athletics Director Mia Muzzio reported on the highlights from the fall 2021 sports season. She went through each sport — football, girls and boys cross country, field hockey, boys and girls soccer, cheer, and volleyball — and named all of the district and team award winners.
She also shared some milestones like the football team winning the second playoff game in school history, the girls cross country being tri-league champs and making a new course record, the cheer team making second place at regionals and state, and the volleyball team making it to the state tournament.
There were two public comments that night. The first came from Jeffrey Cohen, who quoted the Director of the FDA saying that cloth masks don’t provide much protection against COVID-19. He accused the School Committee members of not wearing masks at a recent conference in Cape Cod.
He also claimed that the committee has put their own political agenda above the safety and physical well-being of students and that diversity, equity, and inclusion are unpatriotic.
The second public commenter gave a shoutout to Becky Brown for her help towards the Wilmington Travel Basketball program in keeping students safe. He also thanked Board of Health Director Shelly Newhouse and the health department. He gave support for all of the three School Committee members whose seats are up for re-election this year.
Among the items for approval that night were a DECA field trip to Boston in March and the International Career Development Conference in April, both of which the committee approved.
Superintendent Dr. Glenn Brand mentioned the principals search, the MSBA process for the Wildwood, the first reading of next year’s calendar, a budget update, and DESE updates in his report.
He explained that two committees began work searching for new principals for the Wildwood and the high school, overseen by Human Resources Director Andrea Stern-Armstrong. He promised to keep the committee informed and to make room for the community to weigh in during both selection processes.
School Committee member M.J. Byrnes asked if there would be a forum for parents to meet the candidates via Zoom. Brand answered that he expected the committees to consider using Zoom with the knowledge that going virtual brings more engagement.
He then talked about the progress of the MSBA process for a new Wildwood school. He said they’d made information available in print and online on the district’s website for the community.
“My goal on behalf of this committee over the next couple of months is to ensure that the community at large is aware of the opportunity leading to the special Town Meeting on March 8,” he continued.
For the printed copies, he said they would post them at various town locations; he also suggested they could have another virtual session to help get the word out.
The committee next saw the first reading of the calendar for 2022-2023. Some of the ideas that were being carried over from this year included two professional development days in the beginning of the year, the same number of early release days, and planning 185 days in case of snow days.
The committee members asked if there was any feedback from the community about having the full Wednesday off before Thanksgiving and Christmas as opposed to half days. For the most part, Brand said he hadn’t gotten specific feedback, but it seemed to have been received well.
Jay Samaha commented on the amount of early release days for parent conferences.
“I feel like I bring this up every year,” he said. “Any time you have early release days, that has a huge impact on families trying to find childcare.”
He proposed trying to line up some early release days between schools so that it wouldn’t be such a burden.
Assistant Superintendent Christine Elliott said that they imagined it would be hard for parents to attend more than one school’s parent conferences in one afternoon, which was why they had separated them. However, Chair Jenn Bryson suggested that perhaps it would be more convenient if parents could knock out more than one parent conference in a single day.
David Ragsdale added that it seemed better to have full days to make up for the loss of the half days before the holidays, which already had low attendance and less educational value.
They also wondered if the short week in the first week of school went well, and Brand responded to say that the adjustment had worked well. Elliott also said that the professional development days allowed teachers time to collaborate, launch, plan, and get ready for the new school year.
They agreed to vote on the calendar for their next reading, which would be in February.
For the fiscal year 2022 budget update, Director of Administration and Finance Paul Ruggiero jumped in to say that they had $1.2 million left over and some minor reallocations for salary, which the committee approved.
Lastly, Brand reiterated that the school district would continue to follow DESE guidance, not the CDC, and encouraged the community to stay up-to-date with the town’s information.
The next School Committee meeting will be at 7 p. m. on Wednesday, Jan. 19.
