A Wilmington shoemaker had brief service in the Civil War as a musician. The position of musician in an infantry company might seem trivial, but in an era with no radios, it was an important position, transmitting orders in the field and setting the spirit and rhythm for marching.
Artemas Simonds was born in Wilmington on Jan. 8, 1823. By age 12, he was playing at kitchen parties in Wilmington. He studied music under Prof. Aschart of Lowell and was playing the fiddle by the time he was 15. Along with his brother Benjamin, they formed a small orchestra. They were particularly active in Boston, and also traveled around New England and the middle Atlantic states, entertaining at parties and celebrations for more than 50 years.
In a Boston Globe article on Feb. 14, 1904, he took credit for introducing Lancers dancing, a style of square dancing. Lancers dancing seems to have originated in Europe, but it was Simonds who brought it to the U.S. The article also said he composed many pieces of music, popular in their day, though none were named and his name does not appear in lists of popular 19th Century composers.
His last performance was also in Wilmington at a public dance. The Globe reported he was out in all sorts of weather, and never disappointed a party by failing to show up with his orchestra. By the turn of the century, though, he was blind and living with his son. A Globe article from 1909 mentions a quiet celebration of his 86th birthday, reporting him in good health.
He is listed in Wilmington in the 1850 census with no address given, but his neighbors were of the Butters and Clapp families. An 1856 map shows A. Simonds living in the first house on Boutwell Street. M. Simonds is shown living off Marion Street.
Artemas’s father was named Mixter, born in Burlington a son of Calvin Simonds. Artemas’ first cousin, Marshall Simonds, left land to the Town of Burlington that is now Simonds Park. The family has deep roots in the Burlington area, there being a record of William Simonds in Woburn in 1644.
The 1904 Globe article said that Artemas played at the dedication of a new Burlington Town Hall in 1844. His uncle, Nathan Simonds, was on the building committee.
Artemas married Mary Ann Beers in Woburn in March 1847. In 1859, they moved to Wakefield, then known as South Reading. The 1860 census shows them with three daughters, Juliana, Susan, and Elmira. The 1870 census lists a son, Harry, then five.
The Civil War broke out in late 1861. There were many volunteer regiments among the Union troops, often raised in a particular town. It was in South Reading that Artemus enlisted in Company E of the 8th Massachusetts Regiment of Infantry Volunteers. He signed up on July 15, 1864 and mustered with the company four days later. Their 100-day enlistment was uneventful, spent mostly at Camp Bradford, near Baltimore. The regiment returned to Massachusetts on Oct. 28, 1864, and two weeks later, they mustered out.
Simonds was listed as being 38 at the time, with his name given as Symonds. His birth date, however, put him at 41, the oldest man in the company. Most of the men in the company were local and in their twenties. For comparison, cavalry officer Henry Harnden was called “The Old Puritan” by his men, and he was two months younger than Simonds.
Up through 1870, Simonds listed his occupation as shoemaker. In 1880, he gave it as musician. Before the war, many independent shoemakers could be found. The industrial revolution changed that occupation dramatically, moving the work into factories with mass production.
Simonds, though, was a lifetime musician, playing in popular venues beginning in the 1830s, continuing well into the 1890s.
