WILMINGTON — Saturday’s Town Meeting saw 64 articles including three special Town Meeting articles and lasted more than eight hours. After voting in those elected by the town election the week before, they voted to pause the Town Meeting while launching the special Town Meeting.
The first and third articles were withdrawn by the petitioner, so action was only required on the second article. Walter Barry had requested to add four years onto the age limit for veterans to become eligible to be police officers. This motion passed and then the special Town Meeting was adjourned.
After that, a consent agenda was presented to take up the voting for articles 2, 4, 7, 26, 36, 37, 38, 39, and 40. These were for committee reports, banking services, voting machines, Uber and Lyft taxes, Fun on the Fourth, Memorial and Veterans Day services, the VFW and American Legion leases, PEG access, and revolving compost bins.
The vote for all these motions at the same time passed.
From there, articles for unpaid bills, town salaries, capital equipment, VOIP phone systems for municipal buildings, replacement servers for the town hall and public safety buildings, mobile police computers, upgrades to public safety dispatch technology, and fire station receivers were approved.
Later, votes passed in favor of cemetery developments, MS4 system requirements, the DPW sewer division enterprise, relocating a control panel, and replacing the Shawsheen Commons pump.
Residents went on to approve money for roofing at the Shawsheen School, ceiling tiles at the Woburn Street School, trash and recycling, robotic equipment replacement, traffic engineering at two intersections, and reconstructing some tennis and basketball courts and the Frank Kelley track surface. There were also articles approved for replacing switches, computers, security servers, and projectors at various schools.
They then approved an article allowing the Board of Selectmen to purchase a portion of 201 Lowell St. before also approving several large items like the Other Post Employment Liability Trust Fund, the Capital Stabilization Fund, the Middlesex Retirement System, and the Public Rink Enterprise. The articles from here were taken up at random order.
A number of properties were deemed surplus by Town Manager Jeff Hull in accordance with some requests of residents to purchase them. 848 Woburn St. was approved for Phillip Barry. For petitioner Craig Newhouse, the land was declared surplus, but the vote failed.
In the case of article 50, the land requested by Brendan Finn was not declared surplus and could not be voted upon. Michael O’Connell’s and Michael Faulkingham’s requests, articles 52 and 59, were both approved.
Article 46 proposed adding the restaurant use of brew pubs to the zoning by-law. After asking whether the referenced 25 percent for wholesale would allow takeaway, a resident proposed an amendment to add takeaway into the sentence. Town counsel stated that the off-premises use wasn’t intended by this by-law, with which Director of Planning and Conservation Valerie Gingrich agreed.
The vote to accept the amendment passed. Mike Champoux established that the intent of the by-law was to introduce restaurant service with brew pub, not a brewery. John Doherty of the Finance Committee pointed out that there was a word missing in the amendment, so it was amended a second time before the twice amended motion passed.
Several residents paid tributes to Edward J. Gillis when the article to rename the corner of Federal Street and Liberty Street in his name came up. His daughter said that he was a lifelong resident who left high school to enlist in the navy during World War II who passed away at the age of 93.
“This town has a history of putting up monuments while others are tearing them down,” said Veterans Director Lou Cimaglia.
This article passed, along with the article to rename the soccer field behind the North Intermediate School in honor of Frank S. Lentine.
While there were a number of no votes on the article to rezone a parcel between Cross Street, Lowell Street, and Main Street from general business to neighborhood mixed use, it passed with a two-thirds majority vote. The Planning Board and several residents agreed that a residential use would be preferable across from the park as opposed to other commercial use. The article to rezone a number of parcels from R-20 to R-10 also passed.
Some articles amended the by-law to eliminate some special permits, like for general service restaurants to serve alcohol, or the addition of special permits, like for pet care facilities in highway industrial instead of neighborhood mixed use. Another similar change was passed through an article to make the Planning Board the Special Permit Granting Authority for non-residential uses.
Article 62 was a request from Margaret McKenna, who owns and operates Nichols Funeral Home, to allow funeral homes in zoning R-10 by special permit. Attorney Robert G. Peterson Sr. explained that McKenna wanted to relocate her business to 168 Middlesex Ave., which is only 400 feet from its current location, except that the property is zoned R-10.
While sharing respect for McKenna, Planning Board Chairman Michael Sorrentino said it would set a bad precedent for other R-10 properties. This measure passed with 218 yes and 6 no votes.
Article 60, for the Mullen rule; article 45, to name the new WML meeting room after Barbara Johnson; and article 44, an administerial change to the traveling animal acts by-law were all approved. Article 63 was passed over. Article 54, to rezone 417 Andover St. from R-60 to R-20 was approved.
By suggestion of the Finance Committee, an amendment was made to article 51, for Christopher Stokes to receive the results of his civil service exam for any future tests, to make it only for 2021, 2022, and 2023. The amendment and measure both passed.
The meeting ended slightly after 5 p. m.
