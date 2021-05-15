Town Crier

WILMINGTON — At the Board of Selectmen meeting on Monday night, the board reorganized with a new chairman and approv­ed various requests to use town spaces.

Their first approval was for a common victualer li­cense for Manjit Singh, the owner of Punjab Cor­ner, located at 433 Main St. Unit A. The board ap­proved this request and wel­comed his business into town.

The next appointment be­longed to Veterans Servi­ces Director Lou Cimag­lia, who detailed the events planned for Memorial Day. He included the ceremony on Saturday, May 29 and decorating the squares all over town with wreaths. Sunday there would be the Memorial Mass and rede­dications of the Wilming­ton Memorial Library, the public safety building, and the war memorial on town common.

The Memorial Day Pa­rade will begin on Monday at 10 a.m. and be followed by the ceremony at Wild­wood Cemetery.

Cimaglia said that everything that his department does is motivated by re­membrance for the town’s fallen heroes and their fa­milies. He added the ef­forts that the town makes for veterans is one of many reasons he has town pride.

The board thanked Ci­mag­lia and his department for all they do anyway.

To veterans who may be struggling right now, he said, “Never give up. Don’t quit.”

The veterans director al­so appreciated the help of the Board of Health and the Shriners in planning their Memorial Day weekend events. Selectman Greg Bendel encouraged folks to show up to help honor Wilmington’s veterans that weekend.

It was then the task of the board to vote in a new chairman. Selectman Kev­in Caira nominated Joma­rie O’Mahony, who respon­ded to say that she appreciated the kind words but couldn’t accept the nomination.

“I have realized over these last seven or eight months, what my family is going through right now, that it wouldn’t be fair to this board to take that role,” she said.

However, O’Mahony no­minated Lilia Maselli, who accepted the nomination and was voted in as the new chair.

Communications pertained to everything be­tween COVID-19 numbers, selectmen desig­nees on town committees, changing the name of the board to the Sel­ect Board, re­opening Town Hall, Fun on the 4th, and the New Eng­land Transrail.

Board of Health Direc­tor Shelly Newhouse re­ported the most recent numbers at 40 positives and noticed a trend of COVID-19 spread­ing through sports events and daycares.

Town Manager Jeff Hull wrote a letter to the board explaining that the board members and their desig­nees have served as representatives in their commit­tees without term limits.

Bendel clarified that he asked the town manager to bring this forward to see whether they’d like to see any sort of regular re­eval­uation for these commitments. He also poin­ted out that Maselli was al­ready serving on the Eco­nomic Development committee and now would be a board representative.

While not being in favor of lifetime ap­point­ments, he’d still want to be sensitive to the fact that these committees are made up of volunteers so as not to discourage their willingness to serve.

The board suggested per­haps that every year there be an effort to re­affirm the board mem­bers and volunteers’ desire to continue, and that there be a more regular cadence of re­porting back to the board. O’Mahony also asked for a list from each committee of who is serving and what va­cancies exist.

For the matter of chan­ging the name to the Select Board, Hull ex­plained that this would require changing the in­habitant by-law and the Town Manager’s Act via Town Meeting. DePalma shared that he’d like Hull to start the process of creating that opportunity.

Hull also mentioned in an item of communication that the Town Hall is open for residents ef­fective May 17, Monday-Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

An item from Kevin Caira said that the town hall/school admin building committee had sel­ected four firms as fi­nalists for the architect/designer and would be conducting interviews at their next two meetings.

There were other communications announcing Wil­mington had been named a Tree City for 2020, thanking the Shri­ners for letting the town use their space for the Town Meeting, and saying that Fun on the 4th will not go forward this year.

Then, there were two items related to the En­vi­ronmental Protection Agen­cy issuing a record of de­cision for New Eng­land Transrail, and two notifications of work from Na­tional Grid and Ever­source.

The meeting ended with a Salute to Service honoring Navy Veteran Ken Ly­don, who served from 1958-1962 aboard a submarine. Lydon pas­sed away in Ap­ril of this year at the age of 81. The tribute said he would be remembered for the pride he took in his service and his kind de­meanor.

