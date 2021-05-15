WILMINGTON — At the Board of Selectmen meeting on Monday night, the board reorganized with a new chairman and approved various requests to use town spaces.
Their first approval was for a common victualer license for Manjit Singh, the owner of Punjab Corner, located at 433 Main St. Unit A. The board approved this request and welcomed his business into town.
The next appointment belonged to Veterans Services Director Lou Cimaglia, who detailed the events planned for Memorial Day. He included the ceremony on Saturday, May 29 and decorating the squares all over town with wreaths. Sunday there would be the Memorial Mass and rededications of the Wilmington Memorial Library, the public safety building, and the war memorial on town common.
The Memorial Day Parade will begin on Monday at 10 a.m. and be followed by the ceremony at Wildwood Cemetery.
Cimaglia said that everything that his department does is motivated by remembrance for the town’s fallen heroes and their families. He added the efforts that the town makes for veterans is one of many reasons he has town pride.
The board thanked Cimaglia and his department for all they do anyway.
To veterans who may be struggling right now, he said, “Never give up. Don’t quit.”
The veterans director also appreciated the help of the Board of Health and the Shriners in planning their Memorial Day weekend events. Selectman Greg Bendel encouraged folks to show up to help honor Wilmington’s veterans that weekend.
It was then the task of the board to vote in a new chairman. Selectman Kevin Caira nominated Jomarie O’Mahony, who responded to say that she appreciated the kind words but couldn’t accept the nomination.
“I have realized over these last seven or eight months, what my family is going through right now, that it wouldn’t be fair to this board to take that role,” she said.
However, O’Mahony nominated Lilia Maselli, who accepted the nomination and was voted in as the new chair.
Communications pertained to everything between COVID-19 numbers, selectmen designees on town committees, changing the name of the board to the Select Board, reopening Town Hall, Fun on the 4th, and the New England Transrail.
Board of Health Director Shelly Newhouse reported the most recent numbers at 40 positives and noticed a trend of COVID-19 spreading through sports events and daycares.
Town Manager Jeff Hull wrote a letter to the board explaining that the board members and their designees have served as representatives in their committees without term limits.
Bendel clarified that he asked the town manager to bring this forward to see whether they’d like to see any sort of regular reevaluation for these commitments. He also pointed out that Maselli was already serving on the Economic Development committee and now would be a board representative.
While not being in favor of lifetime appointments, he’d still want to be sensitive to the fact that these committees are made up of volunteers so as not to discourage their willingness to serve.
The board suggested perhaps that every year there be an effort to reaffirm the board members and volunteers’ desire to continue, and that there be a more regular cadence of reporting back to the board. O’Mahony also asked for a list from each committee of who is serving and what vacancies exist.
For the matter of changing the name to the Select Board, Hull explained that this would require changing the inhabitant by-law and the Town Manager’s Act via Town Meeting. DePalma shared that he’d like Hull to start the process of creating that opportunity.
Hull also mentioned in an item of communication that the Town Hall is open for residents effective May 17, Monday-Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
An item from Kevin Caira said that the town hall/school admin building committee had selected four firms as finalists for the architect/designer and would be conducting interviews at their next two meetings.
There were other communications announcing Wilmington had been named a Tree City for 2020, thanking the Shriners for letting the town use their space for the Town Meeting, and saying that Fun on the 4th will not go forward this year.
Then, there were two items related to the Environmental Protection Agency issuing a record of decision for New England Transrail, and two notifications of work from National Grid and Eversource.
The meeting ended with a Salute to Service honoring Navy Veteran Ken Lydon, who served from 1958-1962 aboard a submarine. Lydon passed away in April of this year at the age of 81. The tribute said he would be remembered for the pride he took in his service and his kind demeanor.
