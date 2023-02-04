WILMINGTON — The Wilmington School Committee voted in favor of changing school start times with a new schedule for the 2023-2024 school year at their meeting last week. The Wildwood will now start at 7:45 a.m.; the high school and middle school at 8:05 a.m.; the Boutwell, Shawsheen, and West at 8:30 a.m.; and the Woburn Street and the North will begin at 9:05 a.m. next year.
Superintendent Dr. Glenn Brand opened the discussion by sharing his understanding that this conversation has been going on for a long time.
“It’s troublesome for me to hear that at times we’re not open to feedback…we’ve tried to be as transparent as possible,” he said.
He also said that the School Start Times Committee brought what they feel is the best option given known constraints for the town and school budget.
He displayed an image of the new schedule next year if they didn’t approve any further changes, as the district is adding a few minutes onto each school day, compared to the proposed schedule, along with a table of the priorities for the new start times and how well each schedule meets them. Each of the committee members then took turns giving their thoughts.
Stephen Turner emphasized that the start times for the middle and high schools are problematic. He said that he appreciated the valuable information gathered by the Parent/Guardian Advocates for Wilmington Schools group after the first few options were presented, though none of the options were chosen at that time due to lack of support. In their community and staff forums and at committee meetings, he heard the thoughtful comments they received.
Turner said that he could see how the new proposal would benefit the middle school and high school while also meeting the major priorities of parents. However, he stated that he’d like to move the whole schedule back by five to 10 minutes to make the change easier on the Wildwood staff who would be starting an entire hour earlier next year.
M.J. Byrnes agreed that their decision wouldn’t allow them to please every parent.
“I have concerns about starting this with the Wildwood in its current stage of transition,” she said.
She maintained that she wasn’t comfortable making the change for the 2023-2024 school year, although she wasn’t saying that they should wait for the new Wildwood building, but she suspected that the new building would likely affect start times again.
Jay Samaha shared support for adopting the new proposal as presented by the superintendent. In his eyes, the biggest argument against the change was the early start of the Wildwood school at 7:40 a.m. He broke down the potential cost of adding four more buses with a bus fee to explain why he couldn’t support that option. He also affirmed that he wanted to make the change for this coming school year.
Melissa Plowman said that what helped her is looking at the survey data and the big picture. She appreciated the way that the survey identifying priorities helped weed out bias. While she said she was empathetic to people’s comments and the Wildwood time change especially, she also understood that the Wildwood staff makes up only eigth percent of the school staff, and six percent of students are Wildwood students.
She asked parents concerned about things like CARES to trust the folks who promised that they could support this change. Lastly, she said that she believed the interim Wildwood solution would provide stability and alleviate hardships from the past few years.
Jesse Fennelly started by saying that he appreciated all the time that went into the proposal and the comments and survey results that they received.
“There are some parts in this plan that I respectfully don’t like,” he said.
These were the earlier start of the Wildwood and the middle and high school students riding the bus together. However, he still said that he believed this proposal is the best option.
David Ragsdale said that he couldn’t ignore the disruption that this change would make in families’ lives in town.
“If disruption was our only consideration, we’d never make any changes,” he continued. “I think what we have now is worse, and I intended to support the new changes.”
He pointed out that with the middle school and high school both starting too early for students’ best wellbeing, there were seven years of poor start times in the district. He also suggested that the early start time has been one of the contributing factors to the bad conditions at the middle school.
Chair Dr. Jenn Bryson added onto the issue starting at the middle school.
“It is almost excruciating to have a 7:20 start time…our kids are not getting what they need. They don’t feel like they belong.”
She testified to the rates of depression and anxiety and the need for investment in social-emotional learning across the district. She said that this change would make the start times a little more acceptable.
“I cannot imagine not voting for the new schedule tonight,” she continued.
Turner again brought up the idea of moving the whole new schedule back to 7:50 a.m. starting at the Wildwood. However, he also said that this would have implications on CARES and push some start times to after 9 a.m.
Bryson replied that she would be fine with 7:45 a.m. but not 7:50 a.m. Samaha also said he’d be fine with pushing the time back for the Wildwood programs especially.
Plowman agreed with 7:45 a.m., saying that she wanted to do something to support the Wildwood staff who have young children.
“Minutes in a school building do matter,” she continued.
She also said that she hoped community programs would partner with the school in the time change and move their times accordingly.
Ragsdale suggested instead that this small shift would not bring enough of a benefit and would cause more problems at other schools. Brand agreed that he couldn’t see it having a significant enough difference for staff.
Byrnes only restated that she didn’t want to change the start time for next year. Bryson replied that what helps her break through that issue is the fact that they’re voting in January for September, which allows more lead time for families.
They first voted to move the proposed schedule back for all schools by five minutes, which would let the Wildwood programs start at 7:45 a.m. After a motion was made to accept the proposed schedule for 2023-2024, Byrnes made another motion to implement in 2024-2025 which failed.
The vote for the new schedule for 2023-2024 passed, with one vote against.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.