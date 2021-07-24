WILMINGTON — The cause of a recent crash on Interstate 93 in Wilmington is still under investigation after a three-year old child was ejected from the affected car.
On Thursday, July 15, 2021, a Chelsea woman was driving on I-93 Southbound through Wilmington when she hit and flipped over a guardrail onto the Northbound side.
The three-year old from the back was ejected from the car.
Both the driver and passenger suffered injuries, and both were transported to Massachusetts General Hospital.
The driver had less serious injuries, so she was transported on the ground. However, the three-year old suffered serious injuries that required the interstate to be closed so a helicopter could transport her.
Both the driver and the child are in stable condition.
The Massachusetts State Police Department released information on their official news blog following the crash.
“At 4:20 p.m. Massachusetts State Police Troopers responded to a single-vehicle crash on Route 93 in Wilmington near Exit 33 that caused serious injuries to a young girl and minor injuries to an adult female. The three-year-old girl was ejected in the crash and suffered serious injuries; she was transported by medical helicopter to Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston.
“The adult, a 32-year-old, suffered minor injuries and was transported by ground ambulance to MGH. Both victims are from Chelsea and were the only occupants of the vehicle.
“Preliminary investigation by Troopers from the State Police-Andover Barracks with assistance from MSP specialty units indicates that the adult victim was operating a 2001 BMW 325 wagon southbound. For reasons still under investigation, the vehicle veered to its left, hit the guardrail and rolled over it, coming to rest on its roof partially in the left northbound lane.
“Two child car seats were located inside the vehicle; whether the child was appropriately restrained in a seat remains part of the ongoing investigation. The investigation into the crash is being conducted by Troop A of the Massachusetts State Police with assistance from the State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section and the State Police Crime Scene Services Section.
“Wilmington firefighters and EMS crews responded to the crash and helped treat the victims and prepare them for transport. Troopers were also assisted on scene by Wilmington Police and the Massachusetts Department of Transportation.
“All northbound and southbound lanes of Route 93 were closed to traffic temporarily to accommodate the landing of the medevac helicopter. After the helicopter evacuated the child victim from the scene, partial lane closures remained in place until shortly after 6 p.m. to accommodate the crash investigation and processing of the scene.
No further information is being released at this time.”
