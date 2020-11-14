WILMINGTON — Last week, Wilmington was listed as one of 121 Massachusetts towns at high risk for the spread of coronavirus. This came as case levels surged both at the state and national level, with state numbers reaching over 1,000 most days last week (those number continue to rise this week statewide).
To determine whether a community was high risk, the state used the number of cases detected on average each day for two weeks. However, the state recently reevaluated how it measures at risk communities, choosing to operate on a model that is based on the number of cases in a community compared to its population size.
According to new state guidelines, cities and towns with less than 10,000 people will be considered to be in the red, high-risk category if they have more than 25 total cases. Cities and towns with between 10,000 and 50,000 residents will be high risk if they average more than 10 cases per 100,000 people and a positive test rate of five percent or higher. Larger communities will be high risk with an average of more than 10 cases per 100,000 residents and a positive test rate at or greater than four percent.
Other color categories are yellow, green, and gray, with gray communities representing the lowest risk.
In addition to the new evaluation model, new guidelines regarding schools and in-person learning were released from Governor Charlie Baker. Per the new guidelines, all communities in the gray, green and yellow COVID risk categories are expected to have students learning in-person, and even those in the highest-risk red category should consider a hybrid model instead of going fully remote, state officials said Friday.
According to Secretary of Education James Peyser, all school districts will be expected to prioritize in-person learning across all color-coded categories unless there is suspected in-school transmission. Additionally, schools in the red are recommended to consider a hybrid model instead of going fully remote, emphasizing getting the highest need students back in the classroom.
In response to this new model of evaluation, Wilmington dropped off of the red list, alongside the neighboring towns of Tewksbury, Billerica, and Woburn. In the most recent report, released on Nov. 6, Wilmington was listed in the yellow, “moderate risk” category. This comes as Wilmington returned to the hybrid learning model on Monday Nov. 9 after being fully remote following a student party at the end of October.
