WILMINGTON — Despite current restrictions on all in-person meetings, the Town of Wilmington is one step closer to naming a new Assistant Superintendent for Curriculum and Staff Development.
Superintendent of Schools Dr. Glenn Brand announced four finalists for the position, chosen by the Assistant Superintendent search committee, at a School Committee meeting on April 29.
Adam Colantuoni is currently the principal of the Galvin Middle School in Wakefield and has been since 2015. He has previously also held leadership positions in Hanover and Tewksbury.
Rebecca Hyde is currently Assistant Director of Statewide Systems and Support at the Massachusetts Department of Elementary and Secondary Education. Her role there is centered on vision and planning with a focus on teaching and learning.
Sarah Park has been the principal of the Colonial Park School in Stoneham since 2014. Before that, she was principal at the South School, also in Stoneham.
Christine Elliot has been the Director of Curriculum for the Tri-Town School Union (Topsfield, Boxford, and Middleton) since 2010.
Brand noted that stakeholder meetings with each candidate would take place over Zoom in the days immediately following the meeting. Representatives from Wilmington would also be meeting virtually with representatives from each candidate’s district.
“We’re excited about our candidate field here, we have some very experienced folks,” Brand said.
In addition to this announcement, Brand also announced that Edward Foster will be taking over as principal of the West Intermediate School, pending successful contract negotiations.
According to a notice written to the committee by Brand, members of the search process called Foster “…an educational leader who believes in the central importance that a vision plays in the work of a school when it is built upon the input and ideas of others, who recognizes the important role that an inclusive culture holds for students and staff and someone who is committed to the role he and staff must play in attending to the social and emotional well‐being of all members of the school community.”
“We want to formally extend a welcome to Dr. Foster,” said Brand.
