WILMINGTON — During the Select Board meeting on Monday night, Cabot, Cabot & Forbes CEO Jay Doherty presented early ideas for a proposed partnership with the town to build a mixed-use development at 333 Andover St.
Town Manager Jeff Hull opened by reminding the community that the Select Board does not vote on housing or commercial projects, but they do allow the opportunity for residents to learn more about proposed projects. He also mentioned that the town has had an interest in this property since the 1990s for a potential fire substation or other recreational use.
Doherty emphasized that the developer wants to work with the town and will prioritize according to the town’s concerns and needs. He described a project they are working on in Wakefield which required the approval of their Zoning Board of Appeals for a 25-acre site near Lake Quannapowitt.
Regarding the town of Wakefield’s concerns about conservation, they contributed money to stop runoff from other properties into the lake and committed to making more public space and waterfront. He also referenced examples where they restored a historic church from the 1900s and created a plan for development at a superfund site in Woburn.
He proposed that a partnership could help the town to possibly follow the requirements of the DHCD guidelines as part of being a commuter rail community and prevent the loss of young professionals from the state due to the high costs of housing and childcare.
This would be done in the proposal for Sciarappa Farm, where they signed a contract to explore the potential development on the property. Cabot, Cabot & Forbes brought in EDGE to create a community recreation facility on the site and planned to save a plot for a potential fire substation. There would also be a public space element to the plan.
With multi-family rental at the center of the proposal, they had in mind a large number of rental units with some potentially being age restrictive and some being affordable housing. There could be, if desired, other uses onsite such as food amenities or even a childcare facility. At least 200 feet of buffer would be left between any neighbors.
Doherty also explained that his company would be willing to work with MassDOT to see if they could get a signalized intersection from Route 125 to the development.
A representative from EDGE, Chris Collins, listed nearby towns where they’ve built multi-use sport centers including Middleton, Worcester, Wellesley, Braintree, and Dedham through public-private partnerships. This would also involve attending to the needs of the community. In this case, EDGE had in mind to build a twin sheet ice facility with a turf area. They would also potentially incorporate aquatics, strength and conditioning, sports medicine, and physical therapy programs.
Doherty assured the board that they would work with any town leaders, community members, and state agencies and study traffic, fiscal, and environmental impacts. The town would be welcome to provide guidance regarding zoning, including affordable or age-restricted units, public trails, EDGE, municipal facilities, restaurant facilities, and the MTBA commuter rail shuttle. He explained that at this stage, many of the project details weren’t set in stone.
Select Board Chair Judy O’Connell shared that after Doherty met with the Ice Rink Committee, Select Board member Kevin Caira suggested that she and Doherty meet. In that meeting, she said that she brought up concerns about dense housing projects’ impacts to traffic and town infrastructure.
Lilia Maselli asked what the impact would be if the town decided not to comply with the DHCD guidelines for housing choice. Doherty replied that his team thought to help relieve the town of obligations but would take away those elements if not required. Maselli went on to say that offering the plot for the fire substation was a “dangling carrot,” and that she didn’t think this project would be a good fit.
Gary DePalma asked Doherty for details on number of units, what type, how many floors, rent, and amenities. Doherty provided that they would potentially have up to 500 units of varying types, with parking potentially underneath and market-based rent. He suggested that the most popular apartments are 2-bedroom which don’t typically attract families but potentially adults working from home.
O’Connell asked if the developers would consider condominiums instead of apartments. Doherty replied saying that they would be open to 3-story townhouse-style condominiums. He suggested it might be easier for young professionals to afford apartments without needing a down payment.
Greg Bendel simply stated that he couldn’t offer his support that night, as he wanted to see the town purchase the property for other use.
Kevin Caira said that he appreciated the inclusion of EDGE for benefits to Wilmington’s youth sports programs.
Town Manager Jeff Hull commented that he could understand concerns with traffic and other impacts from a possible 500-unit development. He asked how long the developers would undergo due diligence. Doherty’s response said 3-6 months.
Hull also asked for a minimum number of units or other factors which removed would make them reconsider. One example Hull gave was that the property is outside of the sewer district and there would be concerns with an exception of this size. Doherty agreed that there could be a minimum number and that lack of sewer could be a fatal block for the project.
Some of the next steps Doherty mentioned for the project included studying sewer and traffic impacts and reaching out to abutters to hear their concerns and priorities.
There was no vote for the board to make that night regarding this agenda item.
