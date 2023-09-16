WILMINGTON — The Planning Board continued hearings for most of the projects up for review during their meeting on Tuesday night before they endorsed previous plans, approved waiver requests, and discussed board of appeals cases.
David Roache, representing 203 Lowell Street LLC, explained the changes made to the site plan review, stormwater management permit, and multi-family special permit requested for 203 Lowell St. He said that they increased the driveway, removed some trees, added signage and windows, and simplified the building footprint and exterior design at the suggestion of the board. He also mentioned that they wanted to create a land condominium for the properties.
The board closed the public hearing and approved the decisions prepared with a small amendment. Director of Planning and Conservation Valerie Gingrich shared some of the unique conditions such as showing the easement in the plan and tying the condominium documents to first occupancy.
Luke Roy said on behalf of the Lee Avenue 81G roadway improvement and stormwater management permit that they lessened the footprint and shifted the house to meet the zoning setback. They also moved the proposed stormwater infrastructure onto the property instead of as previously suggested in the paper street.
Chair Terence Boland mentioned that the board received a few letters from the property’s abutters regarding the project. This public hearing was continued to the Oct. 3 meeting.
Results from the traffic peer review for the site plan review, stormwater management permit, and parking relief special permit at 190 Main St. (Ristuccia Arena) were provided. A TEC representative explained that their first reaction to the data gathered was the traffic count was very low, and in limited observation he saw it didn’t reflect peak hours.
He suggested there be additional data collection and gathering to consider the opportunity that the second sheet of ice may bring for tournaments and sequential events. He also proposed that the site plan accommodate signage, parking in the rear of the building, and fire access.
Boland commented that in his opinion the plans didn’t include enough parking for potential uses of the additional ice rink, especially with the special permit requested. He suggested that those who can’t find parking on the site may park elsewhere, which he wanted to avoid.
Sean Hennigan asked if there was parking for buses and if the board could get a copy of the schedule. The project team replied in the affirmative.
Ristuccia owner Richard Gallant reasoned that a lot of the required spaces would be empty most of the time, and with certain events a bus would arrive in place of a number of cars.
The board extended the public hearing here to Oct. 3.
A new public hearing opened that night for 250 Ballardvale St. for a site plan review, stormwater management permit, and parking relief special permit. The engineer for the project explained that they included two site plans: one to allow Eversource to occupy and put outdoor storage in place of some parking, and another to revert back to if or when Eversource moves.
Boland suggested that the approval of one site plan would void the other, so they should move forward with the one involving Eversource and the parking relief special permit.
This public hearing would continue next month.
The board also opened a new public hearing for 250 Andover St. for a site plan review and stormwater management permit. Matthew Costa of Beales Associates described the plan involved reducing the parking spaces and adding a second story loading dock. He also agreed they would add landscaping. This hearing was also continued.
The board brought feedback for the Board of Appeals case involving 3 Oak St. to propose that the applicant change the porch to keep the current nonconformity. They didn’t have any feedback on the cases for the additions proposed at 11 and 13 Ella Ave. Gingrich said there were no updates for 79 Nichols St.
They endorsed the plans for 15 Nickerson Ave. and 100-110 Fordham Road. They also approved two site plan review waiver requests to create more space for storage: one for 251 Ballardvale St. and one for 400 Research Drive.
The Birch Street definitive subdivision, 708R Woburn Street conservation subdivision, Eagleview Drive subdivision and stormwater management permit, and 208 Main St. site plan, stormwater management, and ground water protection district special permit projects were all continued to the next month at the request of the respective applicants.
