BILLERICA — Recently, the Shawsheen Valley Technical High School School Committee released a statement announcing its search for the next Superintendent of Schools. The start date of the position would be on July 1, 2020.
In their search for the new superintendent, the School Committee is seeking the input of community members on what qualifications and skills would be most beneficial to those holding the position. To do so, they will be conducting several Focus Groups run by the Massachusetts Association of School Committees (MASC) to gather input from stakeholder groups.
A schedule of the Focus Groups can be found on the Shawsheen Tech’s website, www.shawsheentech.org. If one cannot attend one of these meetings, MASC is also gathering information through an online survey open until Oct. 11, which can be found at: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/Y5TNRG6.
As another part of the search process, an advisory Screening Committee will also be appointed by the School Committee. This committee will consist of 13 total members, including three faculty members (one from each level: administration, academic and vocational), and five community representatives representing each of the five member towns and local interests. These may include parents, local business or civic representatives. Lastly, five School Committee members representing all five member towns will also be members.
If interested in serving on the Screening Committee, submit a letter of interest to the School Committee by Friday, Nov. 1. Prior to submitting the letter, applicants must ensure they can be present at all preset meeting dates and semi-finalist interviews. These dates include: Wednesday, Dec. 4 at 7 p.m. with the search consultant, Dorothy Presser, from MASC, and Wednesday, Dec. 11 at 7 p.m., with semi-finalist interviews taking place on Monday, Dec. 16 through Thursday, Dec. 19 in the evenings.
The selection of semi-finalists will occur after the last interview on Dec. 19. Members of the Screening Committee will be announced at the School Committee meeting on Nov. 26, 2019.
Letters of intent can be addressed to Mr. Robert Gallagher, Chair, Search Committee, clo Karen Faiola, 100 Cook St., Billerica, MA 01821 Letters can also be emailed to kfaiola@shawtech.org.
For more information regarding the superintendent search or the Screening Committee, call (978) 667-2111.
