WILMINGTON — At the annual Town Meeting on Saturday April 29, Wilmington residents agreed to transfer money related to opioid settlements, other post-employment benefits, capital stabilization, retirement, and various line items in the fiscal year 2023 budget.
Article 35 proposed the creation of an opioid settlement stabilization fund. It also described that a sum of money in the amount of $109,109.41 would be transferred into this account as received from national litigation settlements.
Resident Kevin MacDonald asked about the reason for the creation of the fund.
A town counsel KP Law representative answered explaining that the town received this amount in opioid settlement funds which have gone into the town’s general fund. However, the settlement specifies how the funds may be expended.
“The intention is to create this stabilization fund to be the repository of all opioid funds so that Town Meeting can appropriate this money for opioid remediation efforts,” he said.
This would be a dedicated fund for only the allowed purposes.
MacDonald asked if these efforts may involve bids or be used to pay the salary of the police department’s substance abuse coordinator. The representative replied that the answer to both questions was yes. However, he reminded residents that the article only applied to how the money would be retained and not how it would be expended.
The article was approved unanimously.
The town then unanimously approved the depositing of $1 million into the Other Post Employment Liability Trust Fund.
Article 37 proposed that $1,242,000 be transferred into the capital stabilization fund.
MacDonald spoke in opposition of this article, referencing the totals shared by the town manager previously, with $12 million in capital stabilization and $27.2 million in free cash. He implied at other points in the meeting that the town regularly overbudgets for certain items at Town Meeting just to move the unexpended money into free cash.
The next article proposed that the amount of $1 million be paid to the Middlesex Retire System in addition to the annual assessment.
MacDonald asked here how much money was taken from town employee salaries to be put into the retirement system. Town Manager Jeff Hull replied saying that he didn’t have that amount to reference.
MacDonald also asked about the investments being made with the money in the retirement system and if it was possible to track the return on the investments. The town counsel representative answered that he only knew there were strict investing guidelines for this money, but the state board could provide more detail. MacDonald suggested, therefore, there wasn’t proper due diligence done in this area.
Town Moderator Jonathan Eaton also cautioned that these questions may be going beyond the scope of the article at hand.
Hull added the town had a responsibility to make payments into the retirement system and the extra payment would help to expedite the retirement of the town’s obligation. The appropriation for retirement was approved.
Another funding article regarded the transfer of money between line items from the fiscal year 2023 budget. A few changes were made in the budgets for public works, contractual services, and snow and ice to the following year. Overtime for the police department salary was also moved in the amount of $130,000.
Lastly, they moved to pass over a petitioned warrant article that would take away $1.5 million from the appropriation for the town hall/school administration building. The original appropriation was approved by residents at the special Town Meeting on Nov. 19, 2022.
