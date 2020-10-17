WILMINGTON — Seeing as the town’s committees and boards were able to operate remotely under the governor’s state of emergency order, the Board of Selectmen presented a draft of a remote participation policy at their meeting on Tuesday night. Chairman Jonathan Eaton clarified this policy would apply only at the end of the order to all town boards, commissions, and committees with the exception of the Commission on Disabilities.
The main point of the policy he said is that a member of the board or committee should notify the chair 48 hours in advance if they want to participate remotely. It requires that the chair determine if attending in person would be unreasonably difficult. He added that a quorum must still be present in person for the meeting to start, and that no member may participate remotely more than four weeks in a row or six times in a year.
Several board members expressed concern with this board making a decision about other boards in town, including the School Committee.
“I’d like to talk to people on other boards and see if they’re comfortable with this,” Greg Bendel said.
He asked about a line in the policy that reads that 48 hours notice is required, but Town Manager Jeff Hull explained that as soon as reasonably possible is acceptable for emergencies and other unexpected circumstances.
Hull went on to say that the policy is all or nothing — that if they go forward, it has to apply to all town boards, commissions, and committees. One of the pros of the policy he named was allowing someone who would normally be unable to attend to now engage, discuss, or vote on important agenda items.
Eaton said that this would increase the capacity for committee members to represent the town where circumstances would normally inhibit their ability to do so.
Selectman Jomarie O’Mahony asked how boards, committees, and commissions could make sure this policy is used appropriately. Eaton answered that it would fall on the chair to decide if someone’s physical presence is unreasonably difficult, and if not, have a hard conversation with the board member who asked to participate remotely.
A concern of Kevin Caira’s was about whether the proposed policy conflicts with the inhabitant bylaw for public meetings, and Hull said that it’s simply a modification under certain circumstances. It would only require a vote from the board and not from Town Meeting.
Caira also wondered how materials could be delivered to remote participants and whether the board’s chair should be allowed to chair the meeting remotely. The explanation Hull gave was that they could identify someone to serve as acting chair, because the policy requires a chair to be physically present.
Caira proposed a few edits to some wording of the policy. Specifically, he added “remotely” to the phrase “the chair shall announce the name of the members who will be participating” and “or chair” to “department head” where applicable.
He also suggested eliminating a line about including another person from a remote location.
“To me, it lends to inviting outside people into executive sessions,” he said.
Eaton accepted these revisions and offered to send the policy to the respective committees and boards for comments to be returned in the next three months.
After one more question about public participation, which Eaton said would not be affected by this policy, the board agreed to table the vote until the comments of fellow town board, commission, and committee members are received for consideration.
